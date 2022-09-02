Property of the week: Your last chance to buy a unique New England-style designer home in Newtownards

Example of bedroom in Weston

The launch of the final properties in phase two at the award-winning Rivenwood development in Newtownards has been announced.

The Co Down development has proved one of the most popular in Northern Ireland in recent years because of the distinctive New England-style architecture.

Over 250 of these beautifully-designed family homes have been sold since the development’s launch in 2016.

This latest release by builders Fraser Partners is the last chance to own one of these sought-after properties.

The New England styling, which includes wood panelling, decorative ceiling beams, wood burning stoves and a distinctive brick and white gladded facade offer something different on the property market.

Fraser Partners (formerly Fraser Houses) is a family firm now in its third generation and an established name in property in Northern Ireland.

The company has been at the forefront of bringing new design ideas to the market with an emphasis on creating homes to suit today’s ever-changing lifestyle requirements.

And as well as the unique architecture they introduced at Rivenwood, they also wowed buyers by creating a show village at the site.

Visitors were able to tour a number of different style houses, all fully furnished to showcase the high quality of finishes.

Example of bedroom in Weston

The final release of 12 beautifully finished New England-style homes will include a mix of three-bedroom townhouses, semi-detached and detached houses.

These full turnkey homes are ready to move into.

The high spec kitchens are available in a choice of door and work top colours and are finished with chrome door knobs and back painted glass splash back.

Integrated electrical appliances will come as standard and include a gas hob and electric oven, extractor unit, fridge/freezer, dishwasher and washer/dryer.

Bathrooms will be fitted with designer white sanitary ware, thermostatically controlled showers and chrome heated towel rail.

A choice of flooring is also included throughout all bedrooms, lounges, stairs and landings with wooden laminate flooring in the kitchen and dining areas plus tiled floors in the bathrooms.

All internal walls, ceilings and woodwork will be painted and smoke, heat and carbon monoxide detectors will be fitted as standard along with zoned security.

A lovely additional touch in keeping with the New England vibe is grooved or exposed beams to ceilings in selected rooms.

Outside the properties is also finished for you with Bitmac driveways, landscaped gardens with patio area and generous private driveway with space for a garage.

Sitting on the Movilla Road in Newtownards, at the head of Strangford Lough, the development is within a vibrant area of outstanding natural beauty.

Close at hand are shoreline and countryside walks including the beauty of the Scrabo Estate and the National Trust Mount Stewart house and gardens.

The town looks up to Scrabo tower which is a landmark in the Co Down skyline.

Recently regenerated, Newtownards town centre boasts a thriving marketplace for local artisans and revels in its cafe culture.

Prices for this final part of phase two will range from £180,000 to £279,950. For further information contact Simon Brien Residential Newtownards office on 028 9180 0700