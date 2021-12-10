Property: superb city living in east Belfast

Spacious, well designed and beautifully located, 1 Orchard Lane is a must-visit property

The kitchen has a range of facilities for a home cook

French double doors lead from the living space to the exterior

The property is conveniently located to a number of transport options

Situated off the most sought-after Circular Road, this area has rapidly become one of the city's most admired locations.

This particular property sits in a private prestigious development of four delightful traditional double fronted red brick homes in East Belfast.

Inside, the design is bright, spacious and offers superb accommodation comprising of living room, dining room, kitchen, utility room, cloakroom with WC and a spacious family room opening to a spacious rear garden.

There are four bedrooms on the first floor with a movie room, which also has access via an external spiral staircase. There are two further bedrooms with a shower room on the second floor.

The entrance door with lead-stained glass panels leads to a well maintain hall with corniced ceiling and oak flooring.

The dining room also comes with corniced ceiling while the cloakroom houses a WC, pedestal wash hand basin and ceramic tiled floor.

French double doors lead from the hallway into the cosy living room. This is somewhere a family can relax and unwind – it’s really very easy to view yourself sitting here in front of the marble fireplace with cast iron inset and gas fire.

As you’d expect in a property of this elegance, the kitchen is created with a home cook in mind. The bespoke hand painted framed kitchen with granite work surfaces add a touch of sophistication while, thanks to the five ring Bosch brushed stainless steel gas hob and built-in Bosch dishwasher, there’s ample appliances to cook up a feast (and wash up afterwards).

The double AEG self-cleaning electric oven – though there’s additional plumbing for a gas oven – will ensure a dinner party menu is cooked to perfection.

Double doors then lead through to a casual dining/family room, which also houses a cast iron gas stove. Additional doors bring the owner to the patio area.

A well-designed utility room comes with a range of units including a stainless stell single drainer sink with mixer taps.

It’s plumbed for a washing machine and gas or electric tumble dryer. A pantry with additional shelving and cloaks storage adds to the practicality of this room.

Moving upstairs, the spacious gallery landing allows access to a shelved hot press.

Surely one of the property’s best features is its movie room, wired for surround sound and with a projector with a pull-down screen. Who needs the cinema when you can enjoy a night at the movies from the comfort of your own home?

The room also contains a separate WC and cloakroom, and French double doors open to a spiral staircase bringing guests to the rear garden.

The principal bedroom comes with a built-in wardrobe and double wardrobes, offering maximum storage solutions without cluttering or overshadowing the space.

Its en suite shower room houses a high-pressure thermostatic shower, WC and pedestal hand basin.

The three additional bedrooms each come with corniced ceilings and two have built-in wardrobes (one has a double wardrobe), making it simple to turn one room into a working from home study or office.

The family bathroom is tastefully decorated with a white suite – bath, WC, walk-in shower and hand basin – allowing the owner to create a space suitable to their décor preferences.

On the second floor there are two additional bedrooms, each with Velux and Dormer windows, and with access to eaves storage. One of the bedrooms also has a Slingsby ladder to allow owners to access a fully floored attic with light and power – perfect if storage space is vital to a busy family.

This floor is also home to a shower room with a built-in storage cupboard.

Outside, the property is every bit as attractive as its interior. There are private mature gardens to the front and rear, showcasing a variety of mature shrubs, plants and border hedging.

An attractively paved patio and seating area is ideal to capture the afternoon and evening sunshine – and even better when the days begin to get longer. Feature lighting adds to the occasion.

Privacy comes as standard with a fully insulated double glazed garage with a remote controlled up and over insulated door.

With a range of built-in storage options, heavy duty vinyl flooring and drying cupboard, the centrally heated garage has been left for easy conversion to a home office or granny flat.

The area is well renowned for being within the catchment area of superb schools, as well as easy access to the George Best City Airport and M3 motorway network.

For sports lovers, it is situated within five minutes walking distance of CI Tennis, Hockey, Cricket and Rugby Club and 10-minute walk to excellent local amenities at Belmont and Ballyhackamore with Holywood close at hand.

It’s also on the Metro bus route and close to local train station for easy access to city centre and ideally placed for access to the city’s hospitals.

This is a truly unique opportunity to acquire a generously proportioned family home in a most sought-after location.

1 Orchard Lane is on the market for £695,000. For more information contact Simon Brien on 028 9059 5555 or email: eastbelfast@simonbrien.com