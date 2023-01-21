Put a spring in your step with a host of special snowdrop events

Surround yourself in the wildflower as Carlow prepares for Snowdrop Month in February, which is set to showcase more than 150 varieties

On a grey day in January, it lifts the spirits to see the first of the snowdrops poking through. ‘Mrs MacNamara’ is one of the best early flowering varieties and can sometimes be seen blooming in late December. This is the one I grow, gifted to me by fellow gardener and snowdrop enthusiast Paul Smyth of Bellefield House in Tipperary.