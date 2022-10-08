Quiet as a house: Pembridge Court offers spacious accommodation in quiet cul-de-sac

25 Pembridge Court is a bright property located near a host of schools and shopping facilities

The property's kitchen is full of amenities to please home cooks

The property offers six well sized bedrooms

This attractive detached family home offers a variety of adaptable accommodation to suite purchasers’ needs.

Located in the Pembridge Court development in the heart of Belmont, a quiet cul-de-sac where there’s a host of schools, shopping facilities, public parks and recreational amenities close to hand. You’ve your choice of staying on the Belmont road or travelling to Ballyhackamore for additional restaurants and shops.

For those commuting, the outer ring and Sydenham bypass are within easy reach, offering access to the city centre, George Best City Airport and arterial routes.

Throughout the home, you’ll be struck by the exceptional standard of finish as well as its welcoming atmosphere.

A wood panelled reception hall offers under stair storage and leads to the family and living room, the latter of which houses a sandstone fireplace with cast iron wood burning stove.

French double doors extend to the dining room and the kitchen/dining area, which, as you’d expect, contains an excellent range of facilities.

The high-and-low level units with Quartz work surfaces will appeal to the home cook, as will the Neff double oven and integrated microwave.

Amenities such as a warming drawer and induction hob and concealed extractor fan will add to an already well populated space.

An adjacent utility room contains a stainless-steel sink unit with mixer tap, and is plumbed for a washing machine.

Though we yearn for summer to return, a sunroom — another room benefitting from a cast iron fireplace and wood burning stove — will stay cosy as you watch autumnal sunsets.

On the first floor, the principal bedroom comes with a built-in sliding mirror wardrobe and a fully tiled en suite shower room with thermostatic shower.

Two additional bedrooms also contain built-in sliding mirror wardrobes plus there’s a further three bedrooms, the latter of which is currently being used as a dressing room.

The family bathroom is home to a contemporary white suite comprising panel bath, low flush WC, vanity unit, shower cubicle and chrome towel radiator.

Additionally there’s another shower room on a further landing.

Easily maintained landscaped gardens to the front and rear and a driveway with ample parking space complete the offering.

An attached store is ideal for those of us who enjoy hobbies and need space to indulge.

Asking price is £595,000. For more information contact Simon Brien on 028 9059 5555