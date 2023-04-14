Randalstown property has modern family living at the heart of its design

Number 3 Hollybank is located in an exclusive development adjacent to Randalstown’s Portglenone Road and within walking distance to the town centre.

The fully modernised and well presented four-bedroom detached home has been refurbished and reconfigured in recent years. This has led the way for a spacious open plan kitchen with informal dining, and a living area which opens to a sunroom, which in turn opens to an outdoor covered patio area.

The aforementioned kitchen is a mastery of design and finish. Its matte black units are complimented by a centre island and four seater breakfast bar. Amenities include integrated double ovens, fridge, freezer, dishwasher and hob.

There is a utility room with matching units as well as a ground floor WC with modern white suite. The utility space comes with a range of matte black storage cupboards and contrasting worksurfaces and splashback.

Kitchen opening onto a patio

Prepare to be impressed by the living area’s full wall with feature rectangular ‘glass box’ electric fire, log storage and wall mounted TV recess and hardwired for speakers.

Living space

In the lounge, the twin upright designer radiators in high gloss finish add to the room’s contemporary feel. The sunroom also contains a duo of designer radiators, ensuring you’re comfortable whatever our Northern Irish weather.

Upstairs, the first floor landing provides access to the loft, while a former hot press delivered additional storage.

3 Hollybank, Randalstown

Each of the four bedrooms are well proportioned with the master coming with built-in wardrobes and a modern ensuite shower room. The additional three bedrooms each have a single radiator.

The family bathroom incorporates a luxury suite with panel bath, walk-in shower cubicle and partially lowered ceiling with inset rope lighting, offering a relaxed mood while bathing. Sounds heavenly.

With PVC double glazed windows and rear doors and oil-fired central heating, number 3 is both cosy and secure.

Externally, the well maintained gardens and patio area sit side by side with a converted garage with French doors to the front and an extension to the side. The gable wall has been opened to provide access to a home office with corner window, shower room and WC.

Well tended garden and outdoor space

Offers over £324,950. For more information, contact Country Estates Antrim on 028 9446 6777.