Residence in popular Lisburn location offers homeowners privacy and comfort

Number 77 Ballymacash Road is well-presented and located close to local amenities

The bathroom has a standalone shower and panelled bath

The lounge is cosy thanks to a tiled hearth

The spacious kitchen has a range of low and high level units

Situated close to local amenities and schools for all ages, there’s much to appreciate about this home.

Receive a warm welcome at the entrance porch with a PVC double glazed door and tiled floor. The entrance hall suggests warmth and comfort thanks to its laminated timber floor. There’s under stair storage too.

77 Ballymacash Road, Lisburn

Moving into the lounge with similar flooring, there’s also a tiled heath. The house benefits from gas fired central heating.

The dining and living open plan area comes with double glazed French doors to the rear patio area.

The kitchen comes with a integrated oven and hob as well as a range of high and low level units (with woodgrain effect round edge work surfaces). The room is plumbed for a dishwasher.

The family bathroom is home to a white suite including a quadrant shower cubicle with thermostatic shower, and panelled bath with mono style mixer tap and shower attachment.

A floored roof space offers storage and comes with light and power.

The front garden is laid in lawn with an asphalt driveway, with an enclosed paved patio area with lawn to the rear. There’s also a detached garage with double doors.

Offers in the region of £164,950. For more information contact Henry Graham Estate Agents on 028 9267 2929.