Revealed: Three best places to live in Northern Ireland according to Sunday Times guide

But accolade from Sunday Times is 'surprising,' one resident admits

It's well-loved by inhabitants but it hasn't necessarily been high up on any outsider's list of desirable places to live - until now, that is.

Described by a long-term resident as a place "with a bit of everything", Magherafelt is today named as one of three best places to live in Northern Ireland by the Sunday Times Best Places Guide.

The coastal village of Holywood takes the coveted title of Best Place to Live, and the area around Strangford Lough in Co Down completes the top three.

Magherafelt is a new entry, lauded by the judges as "supremely practical". Holywood, however, with its languid coastal glamour and frequent trains to Belfast, has graced the list before.

The guide is released online today and will be available in the newspaper on Sunday.

Mark Bain, honorary Magherafelt man and former editor of local paper the Mid-Ulster Mail, said it's a close-knit town where he's known as "the boy from the Mid".

But he said its recognition was "surprising, in a way, because it tends to be one of those forgotten towns".

"One of the best things, if you're in Magherafelt, is you're halfway between Derry and Belfast. You have all the countryside around you but you're not in the countryside. You do have all the big town facilities and you're only 25 minutes from Portrush and Portstewart.

"You can have town life, city life, country life, all rolled into one, which is something people around here like."

Mr Bain, now our education correspondent, added: "You also have two of the best schools in Rainey Endowed and St Mary's, which are constantly top of the ladder and produce excellent results year in year out."

The town also had a friendly attitude and was more laid back than Belfast.

"You also have all the rolling hills and countryside of the Sperrins, and the new A6 road has been great and takes 15 minutes off the journey to Belfast.

"You have great local retailers like Cuddys department store and JC Stewarts grocery store."

The town's Secrets Nightclub has also drawn younger people, he said.

While it does have a KFC, he says you have to visit Antrim or Cookstown for a McDonald's or Burger King.

"It's untouched by those big companies and you have a lot of independent, locally-owned stores - which is a wee bit like Holywood."

Mr Bain, who is from Lisburn, said: "Lisburn 30 or 40 years ago is like how Magherafelt is now because it does still have that friendliness and personal touch."

Sunday Times property editor Helen Davies acknowledged Holywood "seems to be unshiftable as NI's premier address".

The judges remain impressed by its transport links - a quare gunk to Magherafelt, which hasn't had a train line since the 1950s - and Rory McIlroy's first golf club nearby.

Of Strangford, the judges said: "Live in Strangford, Portaferry or any of the villages around this beautiful island-studded lough and you've got unbeatable wildlife and scenery on the doorstep - and it's even better if you can get out on the water."

It also cited the area's great restaurants.

Overall, The Sunday Times judges assessed factors such as community spirit, housing, schools, air quality, transport and broadband speeds, green spaces and the health of the high street.

Stroud in Gloucestershire is named overall best place to live in the UK.

More details are available at thetimes.co.uk/best-places-to-live