Roll out the read carpet in Readers Park

Ballyclare detached home is the definition of style and substance

Immaculately presented, number 30 Readers Avenue is a Georgian style detached village located in the highly sought after Readers Park development in Ballyclare.

The property comprises a number of rooms and amenities, all of which combine to offer a comfortable, well designed space.

The entrance hall with its feature height ceilings introduces you to the property. A furnished cloakroom with a two-piece contemporary suite is close to the lounge, which is home to a wall recessed wood burning stove. The dual aspect windows and bow bay window add an impressive design detail.

Open plan kitchen

Similar windows can be viewed in the kitchen through living/dining space. The modern fitted kitchen has a range of high and low level storage units with silestone work surface and matching island unit. Integrated appliances include a touchscreen induction hob, double oven, dishwasher and fridge freezer.

30 Readers Avenue, Ballyclare

The sun lounge opens to the rear garden, while the utility room is plumbed for automatic washing machine with space for a tumble dryer.

The first floor landing allows access to shelved storage and the roof space. The principal bedroom has dual aspect windows and a deluxe ensuite shower room with three-piece suite. There are an additional three bedrooms.

The family bathroom houses a contemporary four-piece suits with panelled bath, fully tiled shower enclosure, floating vanity unit and WC.

Externally, number 30 boasts a generous-sized private driveway and fully enclosed rear garden and paved patio area. Other attributes include gas heating and PVC double glazing.

Offers from £274,950. For more information contact Colin Graham Residential on 028 9083 2832.