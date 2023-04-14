Roll out the read carpet in Readers Park
Ballyclare detached home is the definition of style and substance
Immaculately presented, number 30 Readers Avenue is a Georgian style detached village located in the highly sought after Readers Park development in Ballyclare.
The property comprises a number of rooms and amenities, all of which combine to offer a comfortable, well designed space.
The entrance hall with its feature height ceilings introduces you to the property. A furnished cloakroom with a two-piece contemporary suite is close to the lounge, which is home to a wall recessed wood burning stove. The dual aspect windows and bow bay window add an impressive design detail.
Similar windows can be viewed in the kitchen through living/dining space. The modern fitted kitchen has a range of high and low level storage units with silestone work surface and matching island unit. Integrated appliances include a touchscreen induction hob, double oven, dishwasher and fridge freezer.
The sun lounge opens to the rear garden, while the utility room is plumbed for automatic washing machine with space for a tumble dryer.
The first floor landing allows access to shelved storage and the roof space. The principal bedroom has dual aspect windows and a deluxe ensuite shower room with three-piece suite. There are an additional three bedrooms.
The family bathroom houses a contemporary four-piece suits with panelled bath, fully tiled shower enclosure, floating vanity unit and WC.
Externally, number 30 boasts a generous-sized private driveway and fully enclosed rear garden and paved patio area. Other attributes include gas heating and PVC double glazing.
Offers from £274,950. For more information contact Colin Graham Residential on 028 9083 2832.