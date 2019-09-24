Rooms with a view at Co Down mansion on market for cool £1m

A Victorian era mansion with stunning views of Carlingford Lough has been placed on the market for a cool £1m.

Dating back to 1864, 'Fintimara' near Warrenpoint is described as "a magnificent detached, period family residence".

According to its sales brochure, the property has undergone a recent programme of renovation. The guide describes how it sits in one of Co Down's "most sought-after residential locations", has five en-suite bedrooms and three formal reception rooms.

The "gracious entrance hall with feature staircase" will greet potential buyers, with the chance for a frame of snooker in the games room. As well as the "unrivalled" views of Carlingford Lough, the property is also positioned in front of 1.5 acres of "sweeping, well-manicured lawns," an inner courtyard, garaging and generous parking facilities.

In addition to its £1m price tag, any new owner will also need to fork out a hefty £43,750 on stamp duty.

A mortgage calculator from one Northern Ireland bank suggests that, with a £100,000 deposit, monthly payments could be £4,296 over a period of 30 years.

Check out the full listing on www.propertynews.com

Full planning permission has also been granted for a single dwelling, described as ideal for those with a semi-dependent relative.

Centrally located, the property is approximately an hour away from both Belfast and Dublin, with Newry easily accessible as well as the surrounding towns of Kilkeel and Newcastle. There's also a ferry connecting Greencastle to Greenore.

Local amenities are close by as well, with Warrenpoint a short walk away.

Mark Leinster, associate partner of Simon Brien Residential, said the substantial investment by the current owners over the last two years had been to a high standard.

"The location of the site, the aspect and the view overlooking the lough really is magnificent," he said. "It also has that extra potential with the planning permission if someone wanted to build a little bungalow for a relative.

"We are anticipating quite a high level of interest, it's a significant property in a very prominent setting.

"The beauty of the location as well is being located halfway between Belfast and Dublin."

Further information can be found at www.simonbrien.com or by calling 028 9066 8888