Rooms with a view... the £1.2million Co Down home that comes with its own island

Well if you're in the market for a bit of unspoilt paradise, Castle Island off Strangford Lough could be yours just in time for Christmas for around £1.2m.

Castle Island is a private residential island extending to about 116 acres along with 1.8 miles of coastline.

It's set at the mouth of the Quoile River to the south of Strangford Lough and is home to a modern four bedroom property, which is perfectly positioned to take full advantage of the stunning surrounding views.

A comprehensive programme of renovation has been carried out by the present owners and the accommodation extends to about 2,981 square feet in total.

It is laid out over a single storey with contemporary living in mind.

The stunning views

The principal reception rooms and bedroom accommodation are well-positioned to benefit from the magnificent views towards the Mournes. A sunroom provides access to the terrace which benefits from sunlight throughout the day.

The master bedroom suite has dual-aspect feature windows overlooking the mountains and River Quoile.

The river was created in the 18th century when Edward Southwell, landlord of Downpatrick, built a tidal barrier at the Quoile and began draining the land to create over 500 acres from the western edge of Strangford Lough.

Features of the house include double glazing, a decorative fireplace in the drawing room, and a wood-burning stove with brick surround in the sitting room.

The property also benefits from an integral garage.

A key feature of the island is the direct road access to the mainland via Castle Island Road and onto Strangford Road which connects Strangford with Downpatrick. The new owners will share the island with Quoile Yacht Club, which offers some of the finest facilities in Strangford Lough, and the Quoile Pondage Nature Reserve and Bird Hide.

The enclosed garden and grounds at the house extend to 2.4 acres and slope from the house to Castle Island Road.

They include manicured lawns and mature trees which provide shelter and amenity.

There is a small gravel area next to the house with trees and shrubs.

Inside the property

An extensive block of farmland lies within a perimeter fence and is well suited for the grazing of livestock and production of silage/hay.

Though nestled in private surroundings, the island conveniently lies a short distance from several towns including Downpatrick, which is four miles away, and six miles to Strangford.

There is a regular car/passenger ferry crossing from Strangford to Portaferry, connecting to the Ards Peninsula.

While there is an abundance of amenities on the island including wildlife, and sporting opportunities, there are also plenty of interest points nearby, including Castle Ward Forest Park and Delamont Country Park.

Gavin Clarke from Osborne King estate agents says the property has been on the market for around a week and is already generating interest from potential buyers.

"This delightful property would make an ideal second home or alternatively a main family residence, given its tranquil location and magnificent views, with the Mournes to one side and Strangford on the other," he said.

Castle Island

"The current owners have lived there for around 15 years and while they are very sorry to see it go, they look forward to seeing others benefit from it.

"The bungalow is ready to walk in to as it has been well maintained down through the years.

"With a couple of viewings in the pipeline it would be nice to sell this side of Christmas," he added.

