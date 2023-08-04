Saintfield house is a very big house in the country… and it’s on sale at £625k

Tullywest Road property in Saintfield has a asking price of £625,000

Number 28 is an exceptional country residence with an impressive workshop/garaging set in its own gardens, enjoying views over the countryside.

Luxuriously appointed and decorated, the property creates a welcoming, peaceful ambience immediately on entering.

This atmosphere is enhanced through under floor heating to the ground and first floor, as well as double glazing, sound speakers throughout the house and loads of storage.

The porcelain flagged floor of the reception hall is overlooked by a full height galleried landing plus a walk-in cloak cupboard.

The lounge is home to a modern arched cast iron fireplace on a granite hearth. Opaque glass double doors lead to the reception hall while glazed double doors lead to the patio.

Family room

A study is ideal for those able to work from home. An inglenook fireplace is the centre of the family room, while the feature timber beamed vaulted ceiling is an impressive sight. The open plan space leads to the luxury appointed kitchen where there’s an extensive range of cupboards and drawers.

Lounge

Amenities include a pull out larder unit and matching island unit while integrated appliances include a Bosch dishwasher, Rangemaster Toledo dual fuel range cooker with double ovens, grill and two drawer storage and a Whirlpool plumbed American fridge.

Kitchen and dining space

The nearby laundry room has a good range of eye and floor level cupboards and formica worktops. It’s also plumbed for washing machine and tumble dryer — and space for a fridge.

Onto the upstairs and the galleried landing is home to the hot press and delightful views.

Three bedrooms have TV aerial connection points, and one of the room is currently being used as a gym.

The master suite has twin sound speakers and a dressing room fitted with clothing rails, shelves and drawers. The adjoining shower room comes with floating wash hand basin, chrome heated towel radiator and Fiacro ceiling window.

The principal bathroom houses a contemporary white suite with panel bath, quadrant tiled shower cubicle with Aqualisa thermostatically controlled shower.

The principal bathroom

Externally, a large workshop/garage provides ample room for cards, boats and large and/or heavy equipment.

There’s a shard bitmac drive to a private illuminated gravelled drive encircling the residence with plenty of parking to the front, side and rear.

For garden lovers, they’ll be impressed with the extensive landscaped gardens laid out in lawns and shrub beds. A winding brick pavia path leads to a raised Riven flagged patio — its south westerly facing aspect catches the sun throughout the day.

Number 28 also enjoys easy access to Belfast, Lisburn and Ballynahinch.

Master suite

Asking price is £625,000. For more information contact Tim Martin & Co (Saintfield) on 028 9756 8300.