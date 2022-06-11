Sandown Road home in Ballyhackmore a f-east for the eyes

Home on the Sandown Road offers the best of Ballyhackamore living

The kitchen comes with glazed display cabinets

The house at 146 Sandown Road in east Belfast

Occupying a mature elevated site extending to appropriate a third of an acre, the Sandown Road property is an exceptionally well-appointed detached family home and has been presented to the highest standard throughout.

The sweeping driveway leads to this attractive cottage style two storey residence, impressively overlooking Belfast’s Sandown Road.

Supremely adaptable, the accommodation currently comprises of four bedrooms, three reception rooms, bathroom, kitchen with casual dining area, utility room and cloakroom with WC.

Additionally, there are some outstanding original features including parquet wood block floors to the ground floor, panelled doors and corniced ceiling.

The drawing room homes a polished granite fireplace with open fire and reconditioned surround stone.

The family bathroom offers a place for relaxation with an oval bath and fully tiled shower cubicle with chrome overhead rain shower.

The kitchen comes with a full range of high and low level units with glazed display cabinets and polished granite work surfaces. There is a recess for cooker, plus a 1.5 bowl stainless steel sink unit with mixer tap and built-in dishwasher and fridge. A casual dining space ensures you can dine at the heart of the home.

An additional utility room is plumbed for washing machine, ducted tumble dryer and for large fridge freezer.

On the first floor, two of the four bedrooms have built in wardrobes.

Moreover, the generous mature site offers ample opportunity for further expansion subject to obtaining the necessary statutory approvals.

Externally, the detached garage offers excellent storage space with a converted attic accessed by external steps onto a garden laid in lawns with mature trees and shrubs.

Conveniently located close to Knock Road and Shandon Park, the thriving shopping and numerous cafes and bistros at Ballyhackamore are within easy walking distance.

Leading local schools are close by, ensuring this will be an ideal home for families in an area of ever increasing popularity.

Asking price is £550,000. For more information or to arrange a viewing, contact Simon Breen on 028 9059 5555