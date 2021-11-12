Sea’s the one: Coastal living could be a reality thanks to this Co Down family home

22 Kenway Drive sits against a backdrop of the Mournes

If you like to be beside the seaside then this modern family home could be for you. It is located in the Co Down seaside town of Newcastle, in the shadow of the majestic Mourne Mountains.

Coastal locations open up endless lifestyle opportunities and this part of Co Down in particular offers the best of both worlds, with calming walks on golden sands as well as the adventure of the mountains and local forest parks.

As a major tourist town, Newcastle and the surrounding area is home to a plethora of quaint shops and excellent eateries.

Number 22 Kenway Drive sits against a backdrop of the Mournes and is just a 15-minute walk from Newcastle’s main street and famous promenade.

It is a smart looking modern home with ample space for a family as it has two reception rooms, three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

An arched porch adds a touch of character to the front of what is a contemporary style modern detached property in a quiet development.

A timber entrance door with glazed panel and side lights opens into a good-sized hallway with great understair storage.

The contemporary style is throughout the house

Carpet runs from the hallway into the bright living room which has an open fire with back boiler to heat your radiators, an attractive bonus now that fuel prices are sky rocketing. This room also opens into a bay window.

A spacious kitchen/living/dining room is well laid out with shaker style units and a full complement of appliances including an electric hob, oven and dishwasher. The dining area is flooded with natural light from a large picture window.

On the other side of the kitchen is an equally bright living area with patio doors opening onto the back garden.

A solid wood polished floor gives this space a separate identify from the kitchen which is finished with ceramic flooring.

There is also a utility room with a range of high and low level units, a sink and space for both a washing machine and tumble dryer. A WC with pedestal wash hand basin completes the ground floor accommodation.

Upstairs, a gallery style landing leads to three bedrooms.

The modern home has ample space for a family

The master comes with an en suite shower room fitted with a pedestal wash hand basin and corner shower cubicle with rain head fitting. There is also a lovely mirror fronted cabinet to store your toiletries.

The family bathroom is nicely finished with black and white chequered floor tiling and white wall tiles with a contemporary black border. It has a bath with shower head and a separate shower cubicle with electric shower.

Outside offers plenty of space for relaxing and play. There is a neat front garden in lawn with a tarmac driveway and garage.

The private back garden is surprisingly large with a lawn and patio area.

This family home is on the market for £269,950. Contact TL Graham & Son, telephone 029 4372 2407