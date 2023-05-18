Semi-detached villa close to the heart of Newtownards on sale for under £200k

4 Wyndell Court is an impressive three-bedroom semi-detached home near the centre of Newtownards

This impressive semi-detached villa is located within a modern development close to Newtownards town centre.

Living space is at the heart of the ground floor. The lounge is home to wooden floors, a squared bay window and feature fireplace.

The fitted kitchen is kitted out with a range of high and low units in a contemporary ‘U’ shape. From here you can easily access the rear garden via a set of double glazed French doors. Completing the ground floor is a cloakroom.

There are three double bedrooms within the property, with the principal one boasting a large built-in wardrobe and en suite shower room.

A standalone bath is the focal point of the family bathroom

The family bathroom comes with a white four-piece suite including a standalone bath and separate shower.

Outdoors, the location benefits from a large tarmac driveway with space for three cars. Situated on a corner plot, the home is surrounded on three sides by a mature lawned garden with trees and shrubs.

Newtownwards town centre is full of independent shops, restaurants and cafes, as well as a weekly market. Excellent sporting facilities are located nearby — and, of course, there’s always the stunning scenery of Strangford Lough and the Ards Peninsula to visit.

For those who need to commute, Belfast is approximately 30 minutes away and the area is well served with public transport links.

On the market for £195,000. For more information contact Governor Rocks on 028 9107 6593.