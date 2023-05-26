Six bedroom Fermanagh home on market for £775,00 is picture perfect

90 Creevehill Road is a six bedroom family home accompanied with pastoral views

Several of the bedrooms come with en suite bathrooms

The kitchen comes with a host of amenities

The entrance hall is impressive for potential homeowners

The living room is home to a multifuel wood burner stove

The study comes with impressive views

This spacious family accommodation is situated over approximately 5,600 sq ft and is finished to the highest quality.

Located a mere three miles from Fivemiletown, there are ample local shops, amenities and schools. The property is also situated 12 miles from Enniskillen town centre.

With UPVC double glazed windows and oil fired central heating throughout, this is a location where comfort and décor is key.

The entrance hall provides an impressive welcome to the location, with wainscotting panelling, parka timber flooring and French doors with glass insets which lead to the kitchen.

The sitting room comes with a TV point and timber flooring while the adjoining library/office is lit by spotlights.

Read more Country home in Comber put on market for £750,000

The study comes with impressive views

Moving into the kitchen and you’re greeted with a range of high and low level units and an oak worktop. A double Belfast sink and Rangemaster with five point gas hob, oven and mirror splashback ensure this is a place where home cooks will feel satisfied. Integrated appliances include a Smeg dishwasher and a fridge freezer.

The living room is home to a multifuel wood burner stove with slate hearth and oak mantel. There’s also a snug/kids room with an electric stove.

An additional sitting room comes with a Sandstone fireplace opening, surround and hearth, as well as a vaulted ceiling. The room offers a 270-degree view of the countryside.

The utility room houses a range of high and low level units and a Belfast sink, as well as connection points for washing machine and tumble drier. An exterior door leads to the front and side gardens.

The downstairs bedroom – which could be used as a dining room – has wainscotting panelling and a TV point. There’s also a downstairs shower room with thermostatic shower.

Onto the first floor and the mezzanine has a double radiator to ensure you’re cosy throughout the home.

The living room is home to a multifuel wood burner stove

The principal bedroom also has a double radiator, timber flooring and French doors. It’s accompanied by a walk-in wardrobe and an ensuite with freestanding bath and walk-in shower with glass screen.

The second bedroom also comes with a walk-in wardrobe and ensuite with corner cubicle thermostatic shower.

Another two bedrooms come with ensuites while a fifth bedroom has built-in wardrobes and a central island.

Externally, there is a large double garage space with a fully established two-bedroom annex above, and a shed which is idea for business use. The annex has an open plan kitchen and living room with Samsung four-point electric hob and oven. Both bedrooms come with built-in wardrobes.

Those who love gardening will appreciate the mini orangery and greenhouse with vegetable area and raised beds.

The kitchen comes with a host of amenities

Additionally, there is approximately 28 acres of adjoining land available on request.

From £775,000. For more information contact Montgomery Finlay & Co. on 028 6632 4485