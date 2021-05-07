Sketrick Island house offers stunning views of Co Down coast

There are views across Whiterock Bay to Braddock Island and down the lough from the house

This house on Co Down’s Sketrick Island is listed for offers over £545,000

The demand has soared for Northern Ireland coastal and waterside living since the start of lockdown, a leading estate agent has said.

John Minnis of John Minnis Estate Agents said those on the hunt for a house are now turning to some of Northern Ireland’s most beautiful areas near the coast to take advantage of the kind of living that type of housing brings.

It means houses on the coast are now hot property in the housing market, he said.

“We’ve seen a greater demand for coastal living and indeed all beauty spots and the very picturesque areas of Belfast and Strangford Lough. I can’t remember a time where we’ve seen more demand,” he said.

The search for coastal properties has been spurred on since the start of lockdown, when commuting times disappeared thanks to home working and office outposts were set up at the kitchen table.

“It allows people who have a romantic notion of seaside living and walks on the coast, open water swimming and stand up paddleboarding look for housing in areas such as Bangor, Donaghadee, Holywood, certainly the shores of Strangford Lough,” said Mr Minnis. “Anywhere from Comber to Strangford has been really interesting,” he added.

While for many connectivity has always been top of the wishlist while house hunting, that hasn’t proved to be as much of a factor, according to Mr Minnis.

“It helps to have a train line but there is no train to Strangford or Donaghadee yet these areas are really hot at the minute,” he said.

What’s driving buyers from further afield is that it’s much more achievable to buy a house in a coastal hotspot in Northern Ireland than it might be in England’s popular tourist areas or in coastal areas in the Republic.

“We’ve had a lot of interest from overseas, a lot of interest from our local market — people who want to live there or buy something small they might not have otherwise considered,” he said.

It’s along with a resurgence in the popularity of historic holiday resorts around Portstewart, Portrush and Bangor, he said.

“There are a lot more young people looking for houses in these areas. Donaghadee is a prime example. I grew up there and as soon as I got my driving licence, I couldn’t wait to leave because it was just pensioners. Now there’s a whole lot more building of houses and people love the lifestyle there — people who go swimming every day and yoga on the beach at Helen’s Bay.

“It’s probably the best thing that’s come out of lockdown is people’s perception of work life balance,” he said.

The Northern Ireland market is now incorporating property that allows us to enjoy our walks, beauty sports and wildlife and the living it brings with it, he added.

“That coastal path from Holywood to Bangor, at the height of the summer, it’s our best kept-secret.

“Now it’s full of dogs and cyclists and everything so the secret is out of the bag,” he said.

This house on Co Down’s Sketrick Island, which is listed with John Minnis for offers over £545,000, is one such example.

It’s situated on one of the island’s most enviable and picturesque sites which is reached by a causeway on the west coast of Strangford Lough.

This charming detached home has interiors true to the property’s coastal feel and offers walks nearby that allow the chance to appreciate the majesty of your surroundings.

There are views across Whiterock Bay to Braddock Island and down the lough from the house, which has four well-proportioned bedrooms.

One of the bedrooms has access to a conservatory which is currently being used as a studio, perfect for any artist.

There’s an open-plan kitchen and living space equipped with a cast-iron wood burner, and a dining room with an open-plan conservatory.

The selling point of this property has to be the outdoor entertaining area with views across the gardens and strategically-placed hedges to give privacy.

This house is also convenient to Killinchy primary school, good road networks and easy access to transport for leading grammar schools for older children.

And for weekend dining, eateries and bars nearby include Balloo House, The Poacher’s Pocket and Daft Eddy’s.