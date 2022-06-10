Smart semi in sought-after Saul Medows, Downpatrick

11 Saul Meadows offers privacy, comfort and features a striking exterior

A spacious lounge is one of the many plus points for the property

Minimise the stress of your next house move by choosing a property that needs nothing done other than for you to set your belongings into it.

That’s what you will get with this smart semi in sought-after Saul Meadows in Downpatrick.

An excellent family home, it sits in a much-admired development and has been designed with a striking exterior and a well thought out internal layout.

The flexible accommodation offers an open plan kitchen/living/dining room, a spacious lounge, three bedrooms, master with en suite shower room and dressing room, a family bathroom, garage and home office with WC at the back of the property.

The house is beautifully presented by the current owners.

Outside Georgian-style sash windows and a neat lawn, bordered by hedging, gives the property huge kerb appeal.

There is a tarmac driveway and a lovely yellow solid wood front door.

Step inside and the welcoming hallway is finished with porcelain tiles and cornicing. There is a cloakroom with WC just off the hallway and a bright, front lounge.

This spacious family room is finished with cornicing; a ceiling rose and features an attractive fireplace with cast iron inset and wood surround.

The large open plan kitchen/living/dining room is another great family space.

The kitchen is modern with light grey units and a dark grey island. It comes with an integrated dishwasher, fridge, freezer and a Smeg gas cooker.

This room also has rich porcelain tiled flooring and sliding glass doors which open from the living area into the garden.

Upstairs and the bedrooms and bathrooms are all beautifully finished.

The master faces the front of the house and boasts a superb en suite with a wall shower, wash hand basin and WC. It leads through to a dressing room with wall to wall built in wardrobes.

The family bathroom is also modern and features a freestanding bath, wash hand basin, low flush WC, a shower cubicle and towel radiator. The floor and part of the walls are tiled.

Outside and the garage has a floored roof space offering handy storage and there is also a fabulous office complete with cloakroom.

The enclosed back garden is pristine and the perfect place to relax on a summer's day. It has a walled raised flower bed, neat lawn and spacious paved patio, all surrounded by fencing.

This lovely home is on the market for £219,950 with UPS, telephone 028 4461 4101.