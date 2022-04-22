Spectacular sea view in this £325k Bangor home

A spectacular sea view is just one of this property’s most appealing attributes, writes Stephanie Bell

Unique can be an overused word in the property business but this quaint Co Down homes wears the description with pride.

Sitting on an elevated site on Bangor’s Fifth Avenue, a standout feature is the extensive first floor balcony which offers a chance to sit and enjoy beautiful sea views.

Exceptional views come as standard

Fifth Avenue is a much sought-after location close to both the Ring Road and Bangor town centre with a variety of amenities on your doorstep, including Ballyholme Yacht Club, Bangor Golf Club and local schools.

The house enjoys an elevated site with a detached garage and enclosed well kept gardens.

In fact, the previous owner was an avid gardener which is evident in the stunning array of mature trees and shrubs.

The house does require some modernisation and there is also scope for an extension.

Inside are two reception rooms, an extended kitchen open to a dining area, a ground floor shower room, three bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Two of the bedrooms offer sea views

A driveway cuts past mature gardens to a garage and parking at the side of the house.

Steps lead up to a front door sheltered by the balcony above.

The hallway is brimming with charm and boasts an original tiled floor, ceiling beams and decorative archways.

The period features continue in the front lounge where there are more ceiling beams and a lovely brick fireplace with open fire. French doors lead out to the garden.

A formal dining room also has a brick surround open fire, a feature beamed ceiling and picture rail. A second back hallway houses a storage cupboard and a shower room.

The kitchen is modern and was installed just four years ago. It comes with a double oven, integrated fridge/freezer and washing machine and opens to a bright breakfast room overlooking the delightful gardens.

The modern kitchen was installed four years ago

All four bedrooms are spacious and two have direct access to the balcony.

One bedroom also features floor to ceiling built-in cupboards and another has a double built in robe and exposed ceiling beams.

The family bathroom is in need of some updating but features a bath, wash hand basin and WC with tiled walls.

An extensive roof space is ripe for conversion as a second floor as it has been fully floored with light and power.

If the inside hasn’t already won you over then prepare to be charming by the beautiful gardens.

A large lawned area offers a plethora of mature planted beds with a pergola walkway, a pond, a greenhouse and patio.

This unique home is on the market for offers over £325,000 with GOC Estate Agents, telephone 028 9066 2366.