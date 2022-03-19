Spectacular sea views at Ladybird Cottage in Donaghadee

49 Warren Road, also known as Ladybird Cottage, is a jewel in the Donaghadee countryside

Each of the three double bedrooms comes with sea views

Each of three double bedrooms with sea views

Easy living: The dining room has sliding doors to the rear garden

Steeped in local history, enjoying uninterrupted views to the Copeland Islands and the Irish Sea, Ladybird Cottage is a part of Dunottar Park, a long-established private cul-de-sac with five other residences.

While privacy is key, the view is worth sharing with friends and family. Picturing the scene from the detached bungalow is simple: fishing boats and yachts sailing up and down during the day, complemented with the light of Copeland Lighthouse at night.

Ladybird Cottage and its environs surely must be high on any potential homeowner’s must-visit, a balance of beautiful design with everything a modern family could want.

In fact, the whole design reflects the beauty of the sea views — who wouldn’t want to wake up to those each morning?

One of Ladybird’s unique features is the Warren, a fern-clad park to the rear of the house. Owned jointly by the residents of Dunottar Park, the Warren is protected by legal agreement prohibiting building or development.

A sandy path leads down from Ladybird Cottage through ferns to the beach.

In a dell within the Warren, there is a small play area for residents’ children, sheltered by plum trees and ferns, again providing total privacy and security.

Ladybird Cottage has not been offered for sale for 60 years, having been in family ownership for much of that time.

The cottage has been maintained to a very high standard by the current owners. There are three reception areas, one with open fire, three double bedrooms, a tiled kitchen, utility room, shower room and a separate bathroom.

49 Warren Road is home to Ladybird Cottage

The cottage has ample storage throughout as well as oil fired central heating and uPVC double glazing.

The entrance hall offers built-in storage and leads to the spacious sitting room, complete with open fireplace with marble hearth and surround, and of course, uninterrupted sea views.

The kitchen is full of high and low level units and wood effect work surfaces. There is a built-in oven and a one-and-a-quarter stainless steel sink with built-in drainer and mixer tap, plus built-in four ring gas hob, dishwasher and fridge. There is also space for a microwave within the tiled floored room.

There is also a study which leads to a utility room. It’s the ideal space to work from home — and those views would certainly spark inspiration.

The utility room contains a range of high and low level units with additional space for fridge/freezer and plumbed for washing machine.

The shower room comprises a WC, corner wall mounted sink and walk in shower enclosure with overhead shower.

A wall mounted chrome radiator will ensure the homeowner is kept cosy.

Each of the three double bedrooms come with stunning sea views, two of which come with garden views.

One of the bedrooms comes with built-in storage.

The family bathroom is full of amenities including vanity unity with sink and storage, panelled bath with hand shower, linen cupboard with storage and recessed spot lighting.

A garage (with mezzanine storage) and parking area directly off Dunottar Park provides ample space for three vehicles. Additional parking is available for visitors in the Park.

Gardeners will love the horticultural options available at Ladybird Cottage: there is a vegetable garden, summerhouse and sheds and a selection of mature plants, shrubs, trees and hedging. From the garden there’s access to communal areas and the beach. Adjacent to the property and with its own entrance, there is a well proportioned annex, currently used as an art studio but ideal as an office for those who work from home, or for a variety of other uses.

The mature gardens and lawn have been thoughtfully landscaped and maintained. They include a vegetable garden, fruit trees, garden sheds, greenhouse and raised bedding areas with a colourful variety of flowers and shrubs.

The dugout, a sunken seating area, is a delightful spot in which to enjoy peace and quiet or entertain friends and family on the long summer evenings.

Ladybird Cottage is within easy walking distance of Donaghadee town centre and all local amenities.

Agents UPS recommend viewing at the first possible opportunity. Price available on request. For more information, tel: 028 9181 1444