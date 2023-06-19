Speculation over interest rates pushes up cost of mortgage deals

Markets now predicting four further price hikes, writes Alyson Magee

Mortgage deals began edging upwards on Friday following a week of speculation interest rates may continue rising beyond previous forecasts of one further hike.

Between Thursday and Friday, average mortgage rates climbed from 5.92% to 5.98% for a two-year fixed deal and 5.56% to 5.62% for a five-year fixed deal, according to Moneyfactscompare.co.uk.

Average rates breached 6% last autumn in the wake of Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng’s disastrous mini budget, but settled after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt reversed its problematic elements.

The Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee is due to announce its new interest rate on Thursday, expected to be a further 0.25 percentage point increase to 4.75%.

And Oxford Economics has said a 0.5 percentage point increase is not out of the question.

While this month’s announcement was previously forecast to be the final hike of 2023, inflation has not been falling as quickly as expected and financial markets are now predicting four further rate hikes to a peak of 5.75%.

Rachel Springall, a finance expert at Moneyfactscompare.co.uk said: “Despite lenders such Barclays and TSB having reduced selected fixed-rate mortgages since the start of the week, most fixed-rate changes we’re seeing in the market are still increases.

“Average rates are still around the highest they’ve been so far in 2023, so it will be interesting to see how rates and availability fluctuate in the coming weeks,” she said.

And mortgage providers are also withdrawing deals from the market.

According to Moneyfacts’ figures, 4,923 residential mortgage deals were available on Friday, shrinking back from 5,080 on Thursday.

Ms Springall said: “Amid interest rate rises, fixing for the longer term may be an attractive choice for those who want peace of mind with their mortgage repayments.

“However, whether now is the time to take out a new deal really will depend on someone’s circumstances, particularly for first-time buyers who may be struggling to build a deposit and who have limited disposable income.

“That said, because of higher house prices, those remortgaging may find they have more equity in their home to drop down into a lower loan-to-value bracket, where more competitive interest rates could be found.”