Spending… and saving: Interior design tips with The Irish Country Home

Laura Maher Hora, owner of The Irish Country Home, answers interior queries.

When it comes to decorating your home, what you choose will invariably come down to budget – for some items, you’ll want to spend more, for others, you’re happy with less expensive pieces. We’ve chosen a selection of items that, no matter the price, could be seen as investment buys. We put designing to a budget and other questions to Laura.

If you’re decorating your home on a budget, what can you save on in terms of furniture or accessories?

There is such a vast amount of choice available for budget buys. Look to places like IKEA for furniture and accessories or ask relatives if they have any pieces that they are no longer using. Upcycling is so popular nowadays and it is great to see furniture getting a new lease of life, and is kinder to the environment.

What should you spend on, if possible?

I would invest most of my money in the essential pieces whether that be the couch for the living room or a good quality bed for the bedroom. Once you have the canvas right you can most definitely make savings on the accessories. There are so many great stores selling affordable artwork, cushions, and finishing touches now and it gives people so much scope to decorate their space in a cost-effective way.

What trends are there for homes in 2021?

I think Nordic design trends are continuing to grow as they evoke a feeling of calm and this has never been more desirable than in 2021. But so too is the ‘Granny chic’ look where you will see a lot of pattern in wall coverings, cushions and accessories. I think if you can team your Granny chic furniture with some modern pieces then you can definitely pull off the look and create a warm inviting home.

Are there clever ways to maximise space?

The easiest way to maximise space is to add clever storage into your interiors. Add a basket beside a chair where magazines, books and throws can live. Choose sideboards or display cabinets with storage space within them instead of open consoles. If you have an open console add baskets underneath for extra storage. Not only is that functional but it looks good too.

How important is colour and texture?

Colour and texture are everything in my opinion. A flat canvas will never feel like home. A neutral wall colour is fine as long as you pair it with layers of different textures throughout the space. Both are what will add character to the home.

The most important thing to buy is…

Great quality furniture that will stand the test of time. I am a big believer in the saying ‘if you buy cheap you buy twice’ so I will always invest in the most important pieces. Home accessories will come and go but your staple pieces should be made to last.

Are there any interior no-nos?

Don’t buy everything at once. While you might feel like a home needs to be fully furnished to be complete, I would always say to take your time. It’s amazing how much your tastes will change and making hasty decisions will always lead to regret. I think the home should always be evolving and to me that is the absolute best bit. You get to continually add layers of personality.

