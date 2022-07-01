Strangford property offers sought-after beside the seaside lifestyle

The Co Down village is one of those Northern Ireland beauty spots which is highly sought after for the great lifestyle it offers

There are three bedrooms, the master with an en suite

The kitchen is part of an open plan downstairs

Sitting in the heart of this idyllic coastal village is The Hawthorne, a smart detached home built just seven years ago.

A beautiful bespoke property, it enjoys an excellent site within the Ferry Quarter on the shores of Strangford Lough.

The house has been designed with an adaptable layout to easily suit individual family needs and features three reception rooms and three bedrooms.

The Hawthorn, 5 Ferry Quarter Lane, Strangford

The ground floor offers a spacious drawing room, dining room, open plan kitchen/living office and shower room.

Upstairs is three bedrooms, master with en suite and a family bathroom.

The interior has been beautifully finished.

A bright entrance hall is finished with oak laminate flooring and features angled doors leading into the living room and dining room.

A large full-length picture window overlooking the front garden ensures the living room feels bright and airy. A glazed door gives easy access to the garden.

As well as the dining room there is a contemporary home office with full-length windows and a cloaks area with hanging space.

The modern shower room features stylish wall and floor tiling and a wall hung basin, plus low flush toilet.

There is also a rear hallway which leads into an open plan kitchen/living/dining room.

A large, contemporary space this room is flooded with natural light from a lovely glass roof lantern, full length picture window and twin sliding glass doors.

The sleek hand painted units were designed by award winning Johanna Montgomery and there is a free standing Heta wood burning stove in the corner of the room.

Underfloor heating is a nice luxury touch, and the worktops are made from Silestone.

This is a real cook’s space featuring a shelved larger with bifold doors, a Neff slide and hide oven and combination microwave, Neff induction hob, Bosch dishwasher, fridge, freezer and wine fridge.

There is also a large island with breakfast bar and spacious living area looking out over the gardens.

A separate utility room is also fitted with a range of contemporary units and opens to a car port.

Upstairs is just as beautifully finished off. The master bedroom, which offers glimpses of Strangford Lough, has beautiful wall to wall bespoke units by Johanna Montgomery Design.

The en suite is contemporary with a tiled corner shower, wall hung vanity unit and marble tiled floor.

The other two bedrooms are good doubles and also have TV points with views over the gardens.

The family bathroom features a white bath with modern tiled surround and mixer tap with shower head. There is another sleek wall hung vanity unit with an illuminated demisting mirror above it and a chrome towel rail.

Outside the landscaped gardens, bordered by a quaint stone wall are a delight. A driveway leads to a car port and the grounds are dotted with multiple shrubs. There is a large, paved patio at the back with lighting.

This house also benefits from access to a barbecue area which overlooks Strangford Lough.

Strangford village offers a host of restaurants, cafes and bars as well as good shops and a popular primary school.

The regular ferry takes you over to Portaferry where you will find more amenities including a market and Portico Arts Centre.

This home is on the market for offers around £490,000. Contact Alexander Reid and Frazer, Tel 02844619966.