Stunning Ballycastle property with idyllic views of Fair Head offers much in style and comfort

29 Strandview Road, Bowlane, comes with sea views and oozes countryside chic

The property affords scenic views from most rooms

This character property, named Bowlane, in the heart of Ballycastle has it all — vintage interior style, idyllic views of Fair Head to the front and Knocklayde Mountain to the rear and even a secret garden and outdoor courtyard.

The property has an elevated site which affords superb coastal views into the bay and beyond as well as a close proximity to the town centre.

The four-bed detached chalet-style bungalow is packed with character in every corner of its spacious interior.

A stylish veranda and open porch lead to the main reception hall which is visually split with an outer reception area and an inner hall with a return staircase, open bookcase and built in storage.

There is also a separate built in linen press which lends itself to period furnishings, enhanced by the plaster cornice work and the original floor ceramics and panel doors.

Despite the traditional fixtures and fittings this home offers all the amenities of a modern home such as uPVC double glazed windows throughout and oil-fired central heating.

The traditional kitchen features vintage ceramic floor tiles but also boasts some contemporary additions like the coloured sink inset as well as a range style cooker with gas hob and electric oven.

The rustic mixer tap in the kitchen is repeated in the utility room which is styled as a ‘scullery’ with traditional Belfast sink and pine storage units.

Upstairs, the master bedroom includes an en-suite bathroom with wash basin and toilet, as well as a private view over the rear garden and courtyard and stunning views of Knocklayde mountain.

The other double rooms take in views of the surrounding countryside, with one also facing the mountain and the other towards the coast.

A cosy mix of traditional and modern fittings add to the property's charm

A versatile ‘day room’ is currently fitted as a fourth bedroom, but would be well suited as a TV room, playroom or even a home office, with an authentic oak and tile fireplace and wood laminate floor.

A spacious family bathroom comprises a panel bath, low flush WC toilet, suspended wash hand basin and a quadrant shower cubicle with acrylic panelling and Mira Sport electric shower unit.

Another WC and wash hand basin facility is fitted downstairs just off the rear hall.

The comfortable lounge room features a stunning bay window boasting sea views and a cosy wood burner in a recessed fireplace and beamed mantle.

The dining room continues the same architectural themes as the lounge with restored wood flooring and decorative fireplace.

Outside, the house is framed with mature gardens to the front and the rear, with the back-garden offering privacy and shelter from the chilly sea breezes.

The L-shaped outdoor courtyard offers as much character as the interior with traditional outbuildings and boiler house, as well as outdoor workshop and garage as well as an outdoor toilet.

Offers over £395,000. For more information contact AMG Property Rentals on 028 2744 8444.