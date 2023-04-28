Stunning views of Strangford Lough, seals and seabirds from bungalow priced at £550k

It’s a feast for the eyes at 125 Whiterock Bay, set in area of outstanding natural beauty

The kitchen has a range of high and low level pine units

This impressive detached bungalow, The Banks, is shore facing and comes with uninterrupted views across Strangford Lough, Hen and Sketrick Island, as well as the Nendrum monastic site and Scrabo Hill.

The property itself is well designed with homeowners in mind. The reception/dining hall comes with recessed low voltage spotlighting and cornice detailing.

The drawing room features a bow window with uninterrupted lough views. A rustic brick fireplace with dog grate and slate hearth add to the room’s design — plus will ensure a cosy evening when the nights draw in.

An open fire makes the lounge super cosy

A similar feature is to be found in the family room, which offers sliding double doors to the garden. There’s also a study for those working from home.

In the kitchen there’s a range of high and low level pine units, as well as display shelving and a dresser unit. Appliances include a built-in oven, Hotpoint microwave, Bosch four-ring ceramic hob and an Amtico tiled floor.

The space has been plumbed for a dishwasher and, like the drawing room, homeowners can enjoy stunning views. An adjacent utility room is plumbed for a washing machine and offers access to the garden.

The dining space offers impressive views

The primary bedroom comes with double glazed patio doors to the garden, while its spacious en suite is home to a three-piece contemporary suite.

There are an additional two bedrooms, one with built-in robes and one with a feature alcove. The shower room contains a Mira electric shower unit and a host of other amenities.

Externally, there is a large attached garage and well maintained gardens to the front, fully enclosed and private to the rear.

The Banks, 125 Whiterock Bay

Whiterock Bay is situated within a marine nature reserve and has been designated as being of outstanding natural beauty.

Thanks to being located on the shores of the UK’s largest sea inlet, the area is filled with plenty to see — including basking seals and seabirds — all of which can be viewed from the bungalow.

There’s plenty of amenities within easy walking distance while a five-minute journey will open up bus routes at Killinchy village. Belfast is situated only 16 miles away.

The Banks, 125 Whiterock Bay, Whiterock, Killinchy

Offers in the region of £550,000. For more information, contact Lindsay Fyfe & Company on 028 9187 1787 (Comber) and 028 9181 3808 (Newtownards)