Stylish and spacious townhouse in south Belfast’s BT8 offers easy access to city centre

7 Tarawood Mews offers generously sized spaces that are easily adaptable

A beautifully designed window is the heart of the bedroom

The beautifully presented townhouse is located just off Galwally Avenue, with easy access to Belfast city centre and public transport links.

Spacious, adaptable accommodation comes as standard thanks to a generous lounge open plan to dining area and a modern fitted kitchen on the first floor. There’s also a covered balcony that overlooks the garden, accessed via the lounge.

Open plan lounge

A feature fireplace is the focal point of the lounge, with cast iron stove, slate hearth and wood beam mantle. Solid wood flooring ensures comfort and style.

The kitchen is home to an extensive range of high and low level units and work surfaces. Amenities include an electric double oven and four ring hob with extractor fan, while there is space for a fridge freezer. The space has been plumbed for a dishwasher.

Upstairs, there are a trio of well-proportioned bedrooms (one with en suite shower room) and a family bathroom with contemporary suite. Access to the roof space is via a ladder and there’s also a shelved hot press. Solid wood flooring comes as standard.

The lower level has been extended and designed with family life in mind. It’d work as an excellent living room or home office and, thanks to the addition of a bedroom with en suite shower room and utility space, could be easily converted into a flat with separate access if needed.

Externally, the accommodation is complemented by a south facing rear garden that is private and comes with sheltered patio areas. Imagine entertaining during the summer months – when weather permits!

Tarawood Mews is within easy reach of educational and leisure facilities such as the Lagan Towpath and Forestside Shopping Centre.

7 Tarawood Mews, Galwally Avenue, Belfast

Offers over £395,000. Early viewing is recommended. For more information contact Fetherston Clements Estate Agents on 028 9066 1111