Take your garden to a whole new tree level with some Chile gems

As we enter autumn, it’s the perfect time for gardeners to think about planting a tree. It allows the tree time to settle in while temperatures are cool and the root systems will easily find moisture. Come spring it will be well adapted to its surroundings and by summer the root system has a much better chance of surviving any dry periods. That said, it’s always worth keeping an eye on newly planted trees during any period of drought and watering as necessary.

Which tree or trees you will be plant will come down to many factors including personal choice and the type of situation you are planting in — size, local climate, aspect and soil. The range of plants that will grow in our temperate climate is very extensive — we can grow plants from all around the world. Places which are very far flung and seemingly exotic often have conditions which in some respects match our own. So for example Chile has many trees which flourish here and include some of my own favourites, such as the Monkey puzzle tree, Araucaria Araucana, which I planted a few years ago.

This was first introduced to these islands by botanist Archibald Menzies back in 1795. On an expedition around the world, he was served nuts of this tree as a dessert by the Viceroy of Chile — he popped a few in his pocket, planted them on board the ship and brought them home. These magnificent specimens can be seen in stately homes around the country but are usually too big for the average suburban garden. However there are other great trees from this country which are very suitable for the average plot. While all of them are hardy, most will do best in milder or coastal areas or in a sheltered position such as courtyard gardens or against sunny south facing walls.

Luma apiculata is a member of the myrtle family which makes a beautiful specimen tree in a small garden. Slow growing, the trunk twists and gnarls and the cinnamon orange bark peels in patches to reveal creamy white beneath. The evergreen leaves release an aroma when crushed and it is covered in small white flowers in late summer. ‘Glanleam Gold’ is a popular cultivar, first discovered as a seedling on Valentia Island in Kerry — it has creamy margined neat leaves which are tinged slightly pink when young.

Azara microphylla is an elegant small tree — dainty neat evergreen foliage looks good all year round but the star attraction of this plant is the delicious vanilla scent that the flowers release in in March. The flowers themselves look insignificant — small, yellow-greenish but the fragrance is heavenly, so sweet it is sometimes compared to marzipan.

For a real showstopper but preferably in acidic soil is the Chilean lantern tree, Crinodendron hookerianum. To see this in full flower in May is a horticultural high as it is laden with long stalked crimson lantern like flowers amongst narrow evergreen leaves. Embothrium coccineum, the Chilean fire bush, is another contender for its dazzling display of orange showy flowers.

Desfontainia spinosa is a beautiful evergreen shrub whose foliage looks just like holly. The surprise is in later summer when some very unusual flowers emerge — long, tubular and scarlet with a yellow tip. I think this looks best in a woodland style garden, semi-shaded, sheltered and in a lime free soil.

My final selection is Winter’s Bark, Drimys winteri, ornamental for the garden as a tall evergreen shrub/small tree. Handsome glossy foliage which is fragrant when crushed, red bark and clusters of summer jasmine scented white flowers make it an all around winner. It doesn’t like to dry out so make sure it is planted in moist but well drained soil.

Q: A gardener told me if I save all my tea bags and put them on the compost heap, it makes a good fertiliser but I’m wondering if it’s good for all plants because of the tannin in the tea. Are there some plants that wouldn’t like it?

A: Tannins are found widely throughout the plant kingdom and are thought to play a protective role against the many predators that can invade our gardens.

Tannins are a natural compound so won’t harm your plants at all. Teabags have plenty of nitrogen in them so go ahead and chuck them on the compost heap.

The same applies to coffee granules. Gardeners are great recyclers and they know the benefits of tea and coffee, for man and plant!

Parthenocissus quinquefolia — Virginia creeper

Every plant — trees, shrubs, herb perennials and bulbs — all get their own week to shine. Creating a blaze of colour as it rambles up old walls at the moment is the common Virginia Its startling displays from crimson red to blood orange look wonderful in the autumn sun. It’s easily established, not minding the dryish conditions of the base of walls. creeper. The foliage from spring on is attractive, creating as it does the original vertical garden. Plant it now and in a few years your walls will be covered in an autumn blush. It is vigorous, so only plant if you have enough room to let it ramble.