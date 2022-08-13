Ten flowers that will refresh your late-summer garden

Here are my planting recommendations for adding colour and cheer to tired spaces

There are many plants that will bloom until early autumn

Diarmuid Gavin

If your garden is looking a little tired , spend time this weekend injecting some fresh colour into your borders, pots and containers. A second wind can be achieved by tidying out bedding that has gone over, examining gaps in your planting schemes, and choosing some plants that will flower from now until early autumn. There are plenty of these and here are some I’d recommend: