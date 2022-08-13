Ten flowers that will refresh your late-summer garden
Here are my planting recommendations for adding colour and cheer to tired spaces
Diarmuid Gavin
If your garden is looking a little tired , spend time this weekend injecting some fresh colour into your borders, pots and containers. A second wind can be achieved by tidying out bedding that has gone over, examining gaps in your planting schemes, and choosing some plants that will flower from now until early autumn. There are plenty of these and here are some I’d recommend: