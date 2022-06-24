The £1.3m jewel in the Cultra countryside in the heart of Co Down

98 Station Road is a jewel in the Cultra countryside in the heart of Co Down

A huge family home, it boasts five reception rooms and five bedrooms and, as you would expect for its £1,395,000 price tag, every inch is high spec.

The sprawling accommodation feels open and airy with large picture windows creating a focus on the beautiful coastal views.

Cultra is one of Northern Ireland’s most prestigious postcodes as the area has so much to offer.

As well as being close to some of Belfast’s best schools, the lifestyle on offer is also a big draw for families.

This particular property is on the doorstep of the North Down coastal path, the Royal North of Ireland Yacht Club and Royal Belfast Golf Club.

It is also just a short drive to some spectacular beaches, the bustling boutique High Street of Holywood and Belfast city centre.

The house sits on a spacious site with beautifully landscaped gardens with a tiered space at the back featuring several areas for entertaining.

98 Station Road, Cultra

Gates open to a broad tarmac driveway bordering an extensive lawn which sweeps down towards the sea. There is a detached double garage and lots of parking space.

Once you step inside the house, you get an immediate sense of the high standard of finishes throughout as glazed double oak framed doors lead into many of the main reception rooms.

There are five reception rooms in total, two of which face the sea.

A quirky half circle window in a large L-shaped family living room is the perfect place to sit and enjoy in the peace and beauty of this location.

Flooring throughout the ground floor is mostly solid wood and there is a beautiful formal dining room with living area opening onto a patio at the back.

A bespoke design kitchen is perfect for home cooks

The kitchen is bespoke design by Mark Wilkinson and features a large island unit with a breakfast bar.

An extensive range of Miele fitted appliances include a steam oven and dual dishwashers,

The ground floor also has a WC, utility room and a large book lined study/library.

An oak framed glass balustrade is a nice touch on the staircase which leads to a spacious landing where there is a modern family bathroom, shower room and five bedrooms.

The master has its own en suite and bespoke Terry Design built in dressing area. The sea views from the first floor are breath taking.

A lot of attention has been put into the design of the outside space.

“The front garden rolls down towards the sea with an immaculate lawn while the back features multiple multi-level seating areas.

This magnificent home is on the market with John Minnis Estate Agents, tel 028 9042 8888