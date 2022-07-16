The ace of space: 10 Fairtree Hill, Lambeg

If you’re on the hunt for plenty of room, then look no further than this exceptional family home in Lambeg, writes Stephanie Bell

Number 10 Fairtree Hill offers an extensive 2,600 sq ft of accommodation set out over three floors, with four reception rooms and four bedrooms.

The outside is also superb with beautifully landscaped gardens to the back and front.

The living accommodation consists of a gorgeous lounge, dining room, television room and glass room, all of which enjoy panoramic views.

The property also has a utility room/gym, cloakroom with WC on the lower ground floor and the potential to convert this area into a self-contained flat/studio.

The glass room is a calming space towards the house's exterior

The location is one of the village’s best with shops and schools all within easy reach and the Lagan Towpath is also close by.

Enter into a bright hallway with ceramic tiled floor and open tread staircase leading upstairs to a lower level.

The lounge is kept bright and fresh with floor to ceiling corner windows and a second picture window. It has a beautiful Adam-style fireplace and corniced ceiling and is open to a spacious dining room.

There is also a comfortable TV room with a large picture window.

The kitchen is well fitted with high gloss black units topped with oak work surfaces. Everything you need is here with a built-in hob, oven, dishwasher and fridge/freezer.

A cosy TV room makes relaxing easy

The lower ground floor is home to a large bedroom and WC with sink unit.

There is a wonderful family room which features French doors opening to the garden and a “glass room” which is a welcome addition to the house.

This calming space opens directly via sliding doors into the back garden.

This particular floor also houses a large space that is perfect for a home gym.

It has a utility area with fitted cupboards, a sink and space for a washing machine and tumble dryer.

The top floor features a lovely master bedroom with en-suite and picture windows taking in the vast panoramic views.

Bedroom three comes with a range of built-in wardrobes and also enjoys more stunning views of the area.

The family bathroom is modern with part wall and floor tiling, a vanity unit with wash hand basin, panelled bath and chrome radiator.

Exterior of 10 Fairtree Hill

The property continues to charm outside with a large front garden planted with mature trees and shrubs and a tarmac driveway leading to a car port.

The back garden is in lawn with a huge rockery and paved sun terrace.

This lovely family home is on the market for offers around £399,950 with McClelland Salter. For more information or queries, please call 028 9267 3121