The best trees to plant in small gardens
The benefits and beauty of trees are endless but it’s important to consider the space and conditions a species needs to flourish
Diarmuid Gavin
Trees may be our best weapon in the fight to save our planet. Excess carbon dioxide from industry, aviation and cars contributes to global warming, but trees are able to reduce these emissions. They achieve this by trapping carbon dioxide and storing it for as long as the tree lives, which, dependant on the species, can be hundreds of years.