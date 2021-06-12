The green house effect… Adopt the colour of serenity and balance into your home

You won’t regret it, writes Aine Toner

Ah, peace and calm. Even if you want to hear noise and activity after the quiet year we’ve experienced – a lot quieter than many would have anticipated – there’s something about the allure of green-toned décor to make you feel at ease and at least a little more serene. We associate the colour with balance and harmony, and also of life: a patch of grass in an urban area or wildflowers popping up in unusual places signals growth and the sense of evolution – we might not have been out too often since March 2020, but life is continuing around us. So, what better colour could suit your home décor than this thriving option? For starters, green couldn’t be more appropriate for products that feature plant or floral motifs. We’ve chosen a print from Abstract House that brings the outdoors indoors, but there are plenty of wallpapers, cushions and bedlinen featuring similar patterns. Speaking of cushions, we’ve a soft spot for them, pardon the pun. The bright tones will pop against a neutral setting and can add colour and depth to a pared-back living room. Unlike many think, colour doesn’t have to dominate a room, rather enhance what’s already there. That’s why we love the velvet footstool which will look more impactful when in a neutral-toned room. The luxe material also offers a great contrast to more natural finishes. When it comes to hues, you’ll easily find a shade within the colour palette, whether you’re a fan of strong or paler tones. The sage table cloth is such a light and calm colour perfect for kitchen dining while accessories in darker hues, such as the glass table lamp and candle holder will add depth. If your outdoor space is less than verdant, embrace the colour with al fresco décor – we’re fans of this outdoor rug from Cuckooland. And if all else fails, opt for gorgeous green candles and diffusers. For each Jo Malone London candle sold, the company will make a donation equal to 75% of the RRP (less VAT) to support individuals and families affected by mental health problems through projects with inspirational charities.