The spud plant family are real stunners — Diarmuid Gavin shares his favourite ornamental varieties to grow
The ever-popular potato is top of the crops for taste, but did you know they’re pretty plants to grow, too?
Diarmuid Gavin
If you planted some early potatoes in March, you might soon be harvesting your crop. When you see the plant flower, this can be a sign that it’s time to dig up the buried golden treasure — but it’s also fine to leave them in the ground over summer until you’re ready to eat them.