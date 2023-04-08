The story of Montalto Estate with new head gardener Lesley Heron

Starting a new chapter in her career post-Covid-19, gardener Lesley Heron wasn’t expecting to become part of an exciting new project which involved the painstaking unearthing of a historic secret garden.

But in her new role as head gardener of the Montalto Estate in Ballynahinch, she has had the pleasure of overseeing the final stages of a new ‘Lost Garden’, dating back over 100 years and which is now open in all its splendour to the public.

Mum-of-three Lesley (42) ran a landscape design business with her brother until the pandemic struck in 2020, after which the siblings, who grew up on a farm in Moneyreagh, decided it was time for pastures new.

After a brief foray working as a garden designer in the film industry, where she helped to create sets for fantasy blockbuster Dungeon & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Lesley landed the plum role of head gardener at Montalto last April.

The vast estate has its roots in the 1600s and is famed for its many acres of manicured gardens which are open to the public.

On March 31, it unveiled a hidden gem in the form of The Lost Garden Trail, thought to date back to 1912 when the estate was owned by Lord and Lady Clanwilliam.

Rose Arbour in disrepair

This forgotten corner of the 400-acre demesne has been carefully brought back to life over the past two years by a team of six gardeners, overseen in the last 12 months by Lesley.

Working alongside a highly respected historic gardens consultant, they’ve restored it to its original beauty.

For Lesley, it has been a dream start to a new job: “The garden was discovered in 2018, but work to uncover it only began two years ago. It was partially done when I arrived and it has been a real pleasure to have been part of it in the past year.

“The paths were covered in leaf mould and a few invasive plant species had taken over. As the team started to uncover it, there was a lot of phenomenal stuff in it and you could see that it had been an absolutely beautiful garden in its day.

“We found a Victorian greenhouse, which had the old water-heating system and boiler still there. It was rudimentary but a very clever system for keeping the rooms inside the greenhouse warm. The boiler had to be kept going with coal or wood, which meant someone would have had to have been there all the time, and there was evidence of a bed above the boiler, where the gardener would have slept.

“We also found the remains of a rose arch made out of metal and we were able to get a local man to restore it and create an exact replica of what it would have been like originally.

“There were bridges which we also brought back as close to the originals as we could and the pathways are exactly as they were in the early 1900s. We also found a beautiful stone seat set into a hill area.

“The garden has two sides to it, with a river running through it. It is at a side of the estate which is very tranquil. It is very special.”

Rose Arbour at The Lost Garden Trail

Lesley, who is married to David and has three daughters, Abigail (13), Kathryn (11) and Rebekah (9), grew up on a vegetable farm and fell in love with the outdoors as a child. In her teens she worked in a local garden centre to earn pocket money and, although she studied business and spent her first years in employment working in an office, she soon realised it wasn’t for her.

She teamed up with her brother and launched a landscaping business, which they ran for 20 years. Covid-19 saw the siblings’ careers go in different directions and, after home schooling her daughters during lockdown, Lesley was ready for a new challenge in 2021. It came knocking in the form of a movie set, when she was asked to style the outdoor scenes for the new Dungeons & Dragonsfilm, starring Chris Pine, which was filmed here in 2021 at locations including Clandeboye Estate, Tollymore Forest, Ballintoy Beach and Carrickfergus Castle.

Lesley said: “I am not an indoorsy type of girl and, after home schooling for a year, I was ready to go back to work, when I got a call asking if I would help out on the film set.

“It was my job to make sure the plants were ready and flowering for the sets. There were thousands and thousands of plants and trees which were more than 40 feet tall that we had to put in the locations. I also designed a garden for a street scene and helped put it together. It was interesting and also very hard work. Some days I was starting at 6am and working right through to 11pm. But if you have lived on a farm, you are always doing something, so it didn’t bother me. It was a fantastic experience and the days went in very quickly.”

Landing the job of head gardener at Montalto Estate last April put Lesley in charge of a 400-acre demesne which includes 30 acres of manicured gardens.

Having designed modern gardens for 20 years through her own business, she was soon charmed by the history of the estate.

Lesley Heron

A massive claim to fame for Montalto is that it was owned in the 17th century by one of NI’s most famous forefathers, Sir Arthur Rawdon, a 2nd Baronet who famously built a large part of Moira village in Co Down.

Known as the ‘Father of Irish Gardening’ and ‘The Cock of the North’, he was a keen botanist and brought more than 400 different species of plants here from Jamaica.

Lesley says: “It is an incredible estate and the history is everywhere. We have a rath, with circular mounds, dating back 1,000 years, plus trenches from the Second World War, as the estate was used as a Nissan base.

“We have also a Victorian bath house. It seems the more time goes on, the more we discover and there are still other parts of the estate to explore. The Lost Garden is a beautiful addition to the estate. As well as all the original features we also have a plethora of plants that have survived that you wouldn’t find in your average garden centre. These include the foxglove tree Paulownia Tomentosa, Stachyurus Salicifolius (a rare shrub native to China) and a beautiful Japanese maple collection as well as a Euonymus collection.”

The gardens at Montalto Estate first opened to the public in 2018 and now the Lost Garden is also part of the visitors’ experience. The work to restore it has been made possible through major private investment, with additional support from Tourism NI’s experience development programme.

Lesley adds: “The Lost Garden is so peaceful, all you can hear is the birds singing, it is a very special place and has a very different feel to it than anywhere else on the estate. It almost feels like a different place entirely. I really can’t wait to see if people like it as much as we do.”

Stag sculpture on The Lost Garden Trail

For more information on Montalto Estate, see montaltoestate.com