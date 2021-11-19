This £350k Co Antrim home is perfect for the discerning purchaser

The open plan kitchen and dining area comes with a number of appliances

Number 10 Temple Hall is a detached property in a prime position within a sought after development in Templepatrick.

Featuring a timeless Georgian style, this adaptable living accommodation will meet the needs of a modern family. No expense has been spared by the property’s current owners to offer a home with character, warmth and – of course – exacting standards.

You’re welcomed into an entrance hall with a tiled floor and fanlight window. Nearby there’s a furnished cloakroom with semi pedestal wash hand basin and WC.

Stepping into the lounge which is plumbed for gas fire heating, you can imagine a cosy evening curled up on the sofa. There’s also a family room with tiled floor.

The luxury kitchen is fitted with a range of high and low level units, formica work surfaces and stainless steel basin half sink unit.

There’s an integrated oven and microwave, plus gas hob, full height integrated fridge/freezer plus ample storage space – all the better if you’re a home cook. It’s also plumbed for a washing machine.

The large open plan kitchen and dining space opens to a sun lounge and onwards to the garden, as well as a separate matching utility room.

Moving upstairs, the first floor landing again offers additional storage space and access to the home’s roofspace.

The principal bedroom comes complete with an en suite shower room, comprising wash hand basin, WC, tiled shower cubicle with thermostatic shower and chrome towel radiator.

There are an additional three well proportioned bedrooms on this level, perfect for a large family or to invite guests over the upcoming festive season.

The family bathroom offers a host of contemporary fittings including a panelled bath and enclosed shower cubicle. Designed in a crisp white finish, it’s the perfect place in which to add to your decoration and décor aesthetic.

Other attributes include gas heating, uPVC sliding sash style windows, and the remainder of the new build home warranty.

Externally, the property commands a spacious corner site with gardens to front and side in lawn and planted shrub beds.

At the rear there is an enclosed garden with paved patio area, light and outside water tap.

There’s plenty of parking to the front of the property with an additional driveway to the side leading to a detached garage.

The village of Templepatrick always proves to be a popular location with home buyers due to its convenience to a host of leading schools, amenities, motorway networks and regular public transport to and from Belfast city centre.

Offers over £349,950. For more information or to arrange a viewing, contact Pinpoint on 028 9068 2777