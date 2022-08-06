To the manor born: Superb family Co Armagh home on the market for £235,000

243 Kernan Hill Manor, Portadown, is a superb family home

An impressively designed kitchen is one of the property's selling points

This four bedroom detached property with garage in the popular residential development of Kernan Hill Manor will no doubt impress many potential homeowners.

From the welcoming entrance hall with double panel radiator to the considered placement of amenities, this is one property that deserves to be viewed.

The feature fireplace is at the heart of the lounge

This home offers substantial living accommodation throughout, with the ground floor offering three receptions, kitchen/diner with a range of integrated appliances (gas hob, oven, microwave and dishwasher) and fitted units and a downstairs WC.

An adjoining utility room has space for washing machine and tumble dryer and a range of high and low level units.

The lounge comes with a feature fireplace with open fire, ideal for unwinding after a busy day while the living room allows access to the rear garden via wooden double doors.

The first floor benefits from four double bedrooms including a master with en-suite and a modern four piece bathroom suite.

Two bedrooms are front aspect, two are rear and all come with single panel radiators.

Externally the property boasts a private and fully enclosed rear garden along with a detached garage.

The property is located in an excellent location within close proximity to Craigavon Area Hospital, Rushmere Shopping Centre and local schools and other amenities.

Estate agent Hannath state that 243 Kernan Hill Manor is the ideal purchase for a number of buyers and viewings come highly recommended.

Offers from £235,000. For more information or to arrange a viewing, contact Hannath on 028 3839 9911