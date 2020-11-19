Top 10: The most sought-after homes on Propertynews.com as site marks 20 years

In demand: Above, 238 Ballylesson Road, Lisburn, is a Georgian residence dating back to the 1870s (Simon Brien, £1.75m)

Propertynews.com is marking a big birthday this month as it celebrates 20 years of helping people find their dream home.

The website was set up by Belfast Telegraph parent company Independent News & Media as a one-stop shop for househunters and a marketplace for estate agents.

Around 2,000,000 properties have been uploaded to the website over the last two decades, a period in which the public has developed a growing interest in property and improving their homes.

Customer demand for browsing Propertynews.com has remained strong in the pandemic, with visits rising by 30% after the housing market paused during the spring lockdown.

Mark Reilly, head of digital classified at Independent News & Media, said: "The last 20 years have certainly been a period of extraordinary change in the property industry and Propertynews has continually evolved to meet the changing needs of both estate agents and house-hunters in the province throughout that time."

Propertynews.com also lists homes for rent, land, sites and commercial premises. Video viewings and tours have also been introduced. It has been a market leader in new technology, launching the first iPhone app in the property marketplace here.

The site also received a mobile-first redesign.

Mr Reilly added: "We are delighted to reach this landmark birthday and would like to take this opportunity to thank all the estate agents who have supported us for the last 20 years and, of course, to all the avid house-hunters who have made sure that we're one of the most visited websites in Northern Ireland."

The top 10

238 Ballylesson Road, Lisburn

26 Deramore Drive, Belfast

26 Deramore Drive, Belfast, is a 1930s home (GOC, £825,000)

4 Drumlin View, Dromore

14 Drumlin View, Dromore, Co Down, is a lovely detached home (Fred Dalzell, £299,950)

62 Cherryvalley Park, east Belfast

62 Cherryvalley Park is an extended Edwardian home (Rodgers & Browne £650,000)

24 Fortwilliam Park, north Belfast

24 Fortwilliam Park is a detached property off the Antrim Road (Shanks, £359,950)

63 Soldierstown Road, Aghalee

63 Soldierstown Road is an eye-catching home outside Moira (Henry Graham, £399,950)

27 Seaview, Killyleagh

27 Seaview, Killyleagh (£525,000)

37 Downshire Road, Bangor

Rockdene, 37 Downshire Road, Bangor (£650,000)

7 Annahilt Gate, Hillsborough

The Tower, 7 Annahilt Gate, Hillsborough (£259,500)

42a Coniamstown Road, Downpatrick