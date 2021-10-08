Towards zero: First low-energy houses in Belfast development launched

As winter heating bills skyrocket this year, interest in the pioneering Lancaster Park has been understandably high as these near-zero carbon neutral homes don’t rely on fossil fuels.

Leading property developer, Fraser Millar is behind the £70m flagship project, which will be the largest Passivhaus housing development in the whole of the UK and Ireland.

Passivhaus buildings provide a high level of occupant comfort while using very little energy for heating and cooling.

They are built with meticulous attention to detail and rigorous design and construction according to principles developed by the Passivhaus Institute in Germany and will be certified through an exacting quality assurance process.

Spanning 26 acres near Belfast’s Saintfield Road, Lancaster Park will eventually house 219 of these modern low-energy and near-zero carbon homes.

The project is expected to set the standards for Northern Ireland’s greener future in construction and domestic living.

Cutting-edge technology and advanced building methods within the gold-standard of Passivhaus specification will significantly reduce running costs and increase efficiency.

Lancaster Park is expected to set the standards for Northern Ireland’s greener future in construction and domestic living

Each house is expected to cost less than £500 a year to heat — a saving of around £800 based on an average home and current fuel prices.

The way the properties are designed and built eradicates the reliance on fossil fuels.

The first houses in phase one are now on release this week and will be ready for occupation next February.

This phase will consist of 23, three and four-bedroom, semi-detached and detached family homes.

Thanks to the Passivhaus design methods, including enhanced insulation and airtight sealing, alongside Nilan air source heat systems, Lancaster Park will be the first major development in Northern Ireland to boast an EPC A rating.

Developer David Millar said: “With over 50 years’ experience in the local property sector, we are confident that we know what our purchasers need and want.

The first houses in phase one are now on release this week

“Lancaster Park is the result of increased demand from buyers for homes that are less expensive to run and with reduced environmental impact.

“Extensive research has shown us that the modern buyer wants homes to be healthy, future-proof and considerate to the eco challenges of sustainable development.

“We have worked closely with the design criteria from experts both in Germany, and all over the world to ensure these homes meet the Passivhaus gold standard.

“Lancaster Park properties will be superbly insulated and are leading the way with excellent air tightness qualities complemented and supported with a fresh air filtration system that ensures a healthier living experience for homeowners.”

Selling agent Simon Brien said: “Over the last decade, there has been a sea change in what people expect from their homes.

“Buyers are now more focused on the future running costs of their home, energy efficiency, spiralling fuel costs and environmental considerations. These have become important factors when choosing a property.

“It is evident that there is a new generation of homeowners who understand the importance and cost savings of living in a more environmentally-friendly way.”

And while the properties are being built with cutting edge insulation and heating technology, there’s no compromise on style or design.

Simon Brien adds: “Stylish, modern homes located in lush, green wide-open spaces, with play park facilities for children, and close proximity to the city make Lancaster Park a shining example of the future of new homes.

“It is exciting that the first phase has been released to high demand and the show home will be open in early autumn.

Prices start at £279,950 for a three-bed semi. Contact Simon Brien Residential on 028 9066 8888