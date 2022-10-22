Townhouse up for sale in a lovingly converted Co Antrim mill

27 Barn Mills offers space and privacy in bustling Carrickfergus

The lounge is well sized yet homely

This spacious townhouse is located in a popular residential area and is a rare opportunity to purchase a converted mill, spacious throughout.

The property has an abundance of character and charm and, given its conversion, offers a range of modern spaces and benefits from gas fired central heating and double glazing in hardwood frames.

Upon entering the reception hall, you’ll be brought the lounge, with its solid floorboards and original feature fireplace.

The modern fitted kitchen comes with a casual dining area and is home to a range of high and low level units, round edge work surfaces, stainless steel sink unit and built-in appliances (gas hob, assisted oven). The kitchen is also plumbed for a dishwasher and washing machine and this is a bright and airy space. A breakfast bar is perfect for grabbing meals on the go.

A downstairs WC also has solid wood flooring.

The property offers a spacious kitchen

The property has three generously sized bedrooms, while the contemporary white bathroom suite also has a separate shower cubicle with electric shower.

Read more Stunning Ballycastle property with idyllic views of Fair Head offers much in style and comfort

There is a good sized garden to the rear with two car parking spaces to the front.

The property’s high quality of finish means a homeowner simply needs to move in and make the space their own.

Offers over £164,950. For more information, contact McMillan McClure Estate Agents on 028 9080 0000.