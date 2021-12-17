Tranquillity and space go hand in hand with this £335k home in Comber

The bathroom is full of modern touches

The kitchen is perfect for a home cook

6 Lynnehurst Drive charms as soon as you enter the driveway

A Sandstone fireplace with coal effect gas fire takes centre stage in the lounge

The conservatory opens via French doors onto the back garden

Sitting in spacious, mature gardens which have been beautifully planted to the front and back, 6 Lynnehurst Drive charms as soon as you enter the driveway.

It is a deceptively spacious property which just keeps on giving. With space both outdoors and in topping most buyers’ wishlists, this lovely family home ticks a lot of boxes.

There are four reception rooms and four bedrooms, which will allow most people to easily work from home while keeping business and family life separate.

A detached garage offers further scope for home working and the gardens are big enough to accommodate a purpose-built office.

But first and foremost, this is a welcoming and quite beautiful family home with space for everyone to spread out and relax.

The extensive accommodation also includes a master en suite shower room, a bright kitchen/dining room and a ground floor WC.

This secluded development which sits just off the Glen Road in Comber has become a much-desired residential area in the town.

It enjoys easy access to local amenities and commuter routes to Belfast. The house entrance features a covered porch leading into a bright hallway which has been finished with a walnut strip solid wooden floor.

There is a cloakroom with close couple WC and wash hand basin just off the hallway which is part tiled and also finished with walnut flooring.

Enter into a lovely lounge where a polished Sandstone fireplace with coal effect gas fire takes centre stage along with a huge picture window.

Glazed hardwood double doors open from here into a formal dining room where in turn another set of glazed double doors open directly to the kitchen.

There is also a fabulous conservatory which opens via French doors onto the back garden.

The kitchen is large and is finished with pine units and a good range of appliances which include a Hotpoint four ring ceramic hob, a built-in electric double oven, an integrated fridge and a Whirlpool dishwasher.

Quaint touches include open display shelving and vegetable baskets as well as a pine dresser with a plate rack and wine storage.

Just off the kitchen is a cosy snug with a glass fronted gas fire which can also be accessed from the entrance hall.

Upstairs feels just as bright and airy. The master comes with smart built-in sliding robes and a beautiful modern en suite shower room.

This large space offers a fully tiled shower cubicle with thermostatic power shower and large shower head.

There is a wall mounted sink unit with mixer tap and tiled splash back as well as a wall mounted mirror with integrated light. The en suite has a modern heated towel rail and ceramic tiled flooring.

There is another built-in wardrobe with sliding doors in bedroom three and bedroom four.

The family bathroom is fully tiled and a pine panelled bath with glass shower screen also houses a Mira Sport electric shower unit. There is an impressive pine vanity unit with a traditional style “Imperial” sink with gold taps and a wall mounted mirror with twin lights.

Outside the gardens which surround the house will delight any buyer. Front and back have been lovingly planted by the current owners with an array of mature trees and evergreen and seasonal flowering shrubs.

A large Cherry Blossom tree brings early spring colour to the back garden.

This westerly facing space enjoys a good deal of privacy and has a raised terrace, ideal for al fresco dining and BBQs on a warm summer’s evening.

The house also comes with a detached garage with up and over door, light and power, a boiler house and a utility cupboard plumbed for a washing machine.

The front gardens are also in lawn with ornamental and evergreen shrubs and trees which screen the house from the road. There is a tarmac driveway with good off street parking and access to the detached garage.

The front garden also features a paved patio area and paved pathway with a gated arch at the side leading to the back garden.

This home is on the market for offers over £335,000. Contact Agar Murdoch & Deane on 028 9187 2522