Two for the price of one: Cottage included in sale of beautifully designed Downpatrick home

The floor to ceiling chimney breast is heart of the lounge

The kitchen is large and well appointed

From the double patios outside to the double height windows inside, this designer Co Down home exudes luxury and beauty at every turn.

And while Hafan on the Quarter Road, Downpatrick is a striking contemporary home that will meet all your needs, there is also a second original cottage included in the sale.

This quaint structure is a real bonus as it offers scope for a ready-made holiday home, granny flat or even a work-from-home space.

Space is not an issue here as the main house is huge with six bedrooms, four of which have en suites and two reception rooms.

There is also an attached garage and utility room.

The house is nestled in a quiet rural area which has drawn a lot of families in recent years, attracted by the large range of sporting and recreational opportunities and excellent schools.

No expense has been spared in the design and finish of this fine home which delights at every turn.

The hallway wows with its modern open tread oak staircase finished with a glass balustrade.

The hallway has a modern open tread oak staircase

The under floor heating system gives an immediate sense of comfort when you step inside and impressive double doors open into the lounge.

This great space is designed around a double height wall with a fantastic grey stone chimney breast rising from floor to ceiling.

Double height windows create extra drama and added light floods down from Velux windows above. The magnificent fireplace houses a multi fuel stove. As you would expect the kitchen is chic with grey units and a large island with breakfast bar. There is a recess for a range style cooker and the dishwasher and fridge is built in.

Another double height ceiling adds glamour to a spacious dining area where glass double doors open to a patio. The utility room also has a range of units and a recess for an American style fridge/freezer while a second utility space with room for a washing machine and dryer has been created in the garage.

There is a family bathroom on the ground floor and four bedrooms, two of which come with en suite shower rooms and all with fitted robes.

Bedroom three opens via glass doors onto a patio.

Upstairs are two additional bedrooms and another living room, set within the eaves.

Bedroom five comes with a luxury en suite bathroom with panelled bath with wall shower attachment and feature tiling.

The sixth bedroom also has an en suite shower room and the living room is spacious with wiring for a flat screen TV.

Outside the gardens haven’t missed out on the designer touch with granite stone features in well planted beds at the front. There are those two patio areas and a driveway with parking to the front of the house, plus a large lawn area, perfect for children at play.

The original cottage is just a stone’s throw away and does require restoration.

This stand-out home is on the market for offers around £450,000. Contact UPS at 028 4451 4101