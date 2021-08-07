Upcoming NI property auctions have plenty to offer potential homeowners

I Am Sold Property Auctions, who run The Northern Ireland Property Auction, have reported continued appetite for properties across their auction regions over the summer months.

“We are continuing to experience high level of enquiry and transaction levels across our auction regions which is fantastic,” says IAM Sold Property Auctions director Patrick Convey.

“We are now inviting entries for our upcoming auction dates on August 18 and September 15 for properties across Northern Ireland.

“We continue to deliver impressive results for our clients and remain confident that our auction service will continue to be a popular option with sellers and buyers seeking a faster and more secure sales process.

“With no upfront costs and a pre agreed minimum reserve price agreed with sellers ahead of listing with us, this gives our clients peace of mind in using our service.” Ahead of the company’s next auction dates, we’ve included some lots of note below.

The Glens Hotel, 6 Coast Road, Cushendall, BT44

Offered at bids over £275,000 in partnership with Daniel McAlister & Sons, due to the owner’s retirement, this sale offers an opportunity to acquire a mid-sized family run hotel with room for extension and set in a superb location on the Antrim Coast Road. Alternatively, the property offers excellent redevelopment potential.

Manor House, Main Street, Eglinton, BT47

Offered at bids over £595,000 in partnership with UpSticks & Go, the property, constructed in 1827, has been the family home of the present owners since 1850. It’s currently a B&B and has seven bedrooms. A separate three-bed annex property, all with double rooms, interconnects the main house. A genuine opportunity to own a piece of history.

40/42 Main Street, Maguiresbridge, BT94

Offered at bids over £105,000 in partnership with Watters Property Sales, the five-bedroom 1,600 sq. ft property with a commercial unit is located on Maguiresbridge’s Main Street. The prime town centre property offers the possibility of development land to the rear.

1 Castletown Manor, Monea, Enniskillen, BT93

Offered at bids over £119,000 in partnership with McGovern Estate Agents, this four-bedroom semi detached property (in good condition) will make an excellent family home or investment property. Monea is in close vicinity to an array of amenities and is located only six miles from Enniskillen.

Site at Colby Park, Four Winds, Belfast, BT8

Offered at bids over £35,000 in partnership with Reeds Rains, the c.1.1 acre site offers excellent potential subject to the necessary planning permission.

35 Montgomery Drive, Lisburn, BT27

Offered at bids over £87,500 in partnership with Reeds Rains, the three-bedroom mid terrace property is the ideal investment or starter home.

For more information tel: 028 9560 8380 or visit www.nipropertyauction.com