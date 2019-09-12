Video: Belfast penthouse one of Northern Ireland's most expensive apartments

This plush penthouse takes designer-led luxury living in Belfast to new heights. Stephanie Bell reports...

With a price tag of just under £1 million, this ultra plush Belfast penthouse has to be one of the most expensive apartments ever to go on the market in Northern Ireland.

You get top notch luxury for your money in this stunning design-led home which sits on the top two floors of one of the city's most iconic buildings, The Boat.

The spacious home extends to 2,200 sq ft of immaculately finished space which is bursting with bespoke features.

Sitting on the 9th and 10th floors you can enjoy breathtaking city views from inside and out with no less than four terraces.

Even this valuable outdoor space has been well planned with a hot tub, barbeque area and fitted "boat" style seating.

This ultra contemporary home has only recently been completed with the combined talents of two prestigious companies - John Duffy International Design Group and Castle Interiors Limited.

Situated within the highly desirable Custom House Square area, The Boat is within easy walking distance of the city centre, Waterfront Hall, Odyssey complex, Titanic Quarter and Victoria Square.

The accommodation includes a wonderful kitchen/living/dining room, utility room, guest bathroom and two bedrooms on the 9th floor.

Upstairs has been devoted to a truly stunning master suite with dressing room and bathroom, office and access to the terraces.

Stepping into this super stylish home and there is an immediate sense that this is an opulent space where no expense has been spared in the finishes.

In the hallway a beautiful floating glass staircase with stainless steel frame makes a striking design feature.

The open plan kitchen/living/dining room combines high end materials with well thought out design.

The kitchen is a one off and is handmade with bevelled quartz and brass effect trimmings. There is an island unit and seating area and a sleek matt black sink pops out against the rich white quartz worktop.

The appliances are Neff and include an electric oven, combination microwave with warming drawer, fridge/freezer and dishwasher.

There is also an integrated Smeg glass ceramic hob with built in downdraft carbon filter extractor.

Cleverly designed invisible doors lead to a well equipped utility room and a guest bathroom.

Enter the living area and again rich materials create a feel of opulence. These include walnut slatted panelling, herringbone walnut flooring and black frame windows and doors handmade by TA Joinery.

There is a bespoke built in bar with custom made wine rack, cooler and glass storage which is finished in white quartz.

A striking chimney breast in black Italian tile houses a super sleek Evonic E1800g electric fire.

The TV is set in a recess on the wall and full length luxury blackout curtains are operated with a motorised control.

The sanitary ware in the bathrooms and en suites have a luxury hotel feel.

The master features a double vanity unit with white quartz finish and Italian tiling. Even the shower panels look stylish with their black frames.

The walnut herringbone flooring continues into the bedrooms and there are handmade walnut internal doors and walnut skirting.

The terraces are superb with great care taken to make the most of this outdoor space with professional landscaping.

Black bespoke feature walls create a modern backdrop to the fitted seating areas.

In homage to the building there is even a 12ft rowing boat seat, as well as a built in barbeque with granite worktop, a fitted four person hot tub and of course heaters for year round comfort.

The apartment comes with a car lift, private underground parking and there is a CCTV video front door entry system.