Villa life for remote workers for £495,000

Co Antrim period property offers idyllic views and even a zip line, writes Stephanie Bell

The master bedroom at Killultagh Villa in Co Antrim

If you are on the lookout for a home with space to work remotely then this striking period property in Co Antrim could be for you. The house comes with a ready-made business space offering a reception area, three offices, a kitchen and a shower room.

There are also multiple additional outbuildings set in one acre of land. The property is steeped in a history dating back to 1896 and has plenty of character and charm.

Killultagh Villa

The modern day Killultagh Villa has been designed for luxury living and has recently been extended and restored to the highest standard. As well as multiple outbuildings for home working, there is also the potential to use part of the grounds as a building site subject to planning.

The house itself offers a spacious 3,100 sq ft of beautifully finished living accommodation. The ground floor has plenty of space for all the family — and friends — with an elegant drawing room, family room, dining room, study, WC and extensive open plan kitchen with dining and living area.

Co Antrim villa has a kitchen that'll please cooks

On the first floor there are five bedrooms, a dressing room, shower room and bathroom. Every room has a view and the idyllic country setting provides much wanted escapism from city living yet the location is handy for commuting.

An entrance porch with a polished porcelain floor leads via double doors to the hallway which has a welcoming period feel with wood panelling, cornicing and a solid wooden floor.

Killultagh Villa

The drawing room is a calming space with a raised fireplace with railway sleeper mantel and a feature bay window. This room and the cosy family room are finished with solid wooden flooring. There is more wall panelling in the dining room which also has exposed wooden ceiling beams. The kitchen/dining/living room has been smartly decorated with feature wallpaper and is a lovely family space with a hole in the wall fireplace housing a wood burning stove.

The kitchen is any cook’s delight with its many units and a large Rangemaster five ring gas hob with two electric ovens. French doors open to the gardens.

There's plenty of outdoor space, plus a zip line

A spacious landing leads to the five bedrooms, all freshly decorated in a modern style.

One features a lovely cast iron fireplaces and two of the rooms have varnished floorboards which add character.

There is both a shower room and a bathroom.

The outside space will also have wide appeal.

There is a stable block with two stables which have been wired with light and power and plumbed for a washing machine.

The master bedroom at Killultagh Villa in Co Antrim

An adjoining store room/garage is also wired for power and there is a large workshop with an attached covered area, a smaller workshop and a store room. This property just keeps on giving.

The gardens feature a zip line for family fun, apple trees, a vegetable patch, summer house and green house.

There is also a pebbled driveway and rear yard.

On the market for offers around £495,000, you can find out more by contacting McClelland Salter Estate Agents on 028 9267 4121 or see the full listing at propertynews.com