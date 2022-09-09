Watch Hill House: Co Down property holds a whole lot of history

If ever a house oozed personality, it has to be this beauty set against a backdrop of the Mournes

The dining/living space is full of amenities

A wonderful historic family home, Watch Hill House on Mill Hill, Castlewellan, exudes character and offers lots of space, with five bedrooms, two bathrooms and three reception rooms.

The house also offers the added bonus of separate office space above the garage and additional accommodation in a superb thatched stone outbuilding.

Touring this residence is a delight, as each well-presented room has something different to offer.

The excellent space includes a huge lounge, kitchen/dining/living area, sunroom, utility and cloakroom on the ground floor, with a shower room, bathroom and five bedrooms upstairs.

The idyllic location, while rural, is within walking distance of Castlewellan’s many amenities, as well as its beautiful Forest Park. Good schools are also within reach, as is the Co Down coast.

Step inside and an entrance hall leads into a breathtaking lounge which stretches to almost 50ft and features a decorative ceiling.

This vast room is finished with solid wooden strip flooring and has a beautiful ornate fireplace, as well as two sets of double doors opening to paved seating areas.

The lounge extends to almost 50ft

Window shutters create even more character in what is an incredible family living space.

The open-plan kitchen/living/dining room is also full of character, with bespoke solid wooden units, a walk-in larder, a wooden floor and more of the lovely window shutters.

Off the kitchen is a bright sunroom, offering a relaxing window overlooking the garden.

A quirky cloakroom features a stained-glass window, cast iron radiator, ornate wash hand basin and a WC.

Upstairs is also feature-laden, with wooden flooring, window shutters and cast iron radiators throughout.

The master bedroom also has a lovely open fireplace.

The main family bathroom is superbly styled, with a stunning gold free-standing bath and a basin set in an antique stand. Ornate window shutters and ceiling add a final touch of drama.

By contrast, the shower room has a modern finish, with white suite and contemporary tiling.

This house continues to delight the senses outside where there is an array of seating areas from which to enjoy the sun all day and the mature gardens, one of which boasts a pizza oven.

There is even a feature bath outside surrounded by stone walls for privacy.

Included is a large outbuilding with a garage and workshop with steps up to a room perfect for a home office or storage.

A quaint second stone outbuilding with thatched roof has been recently restored as additional accommodation with a multi-fuel stove.

This unique home is on the market for £450,000 with Ulster Property Sales. Call 028 4461 4101