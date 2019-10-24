Watch: Tour of luxury FX show apartments unveiled in Belfast

A new style of designer living in Belfast is unveiled with the launch of the FX show apartments. Stephanie Bell reports...

A unique new concept in city centre living with interiors created by a team of top designers from London is about to be unveiled in Belfast.

The eagerly awaited FX development in the city centre is set to open its first show apartments this weekend.

These slick city homes are so unique that already over 20 of the total of 36 have been sold off plan.

Aimed at people who appreciate the finer things in life, these new one bedroom apartments enjoy a top location just off Chichester Street, 100 yards from city hall.

FX is Belfast's first apartment building with its own exclusive residents' lounge - a place to relax with the papers, catch up with friends over a coffee or get down to business before heading straight out into the city's premier restaurant district.

The best Belfast has to offer is right on your doorstep - The Merchant Hotel, The Spaniard Bar, Cloth Ear, Six by Nico, Deanes, Ox, Yügo, the list of quality venues within a five minute stroll is endless.

Chances are though; you might want to hang out at home. There's a rooftop terrace, a well-equipped fitness suite and a concierge.

The interior styling of the FX building makes it look like a five star lobby in a high end hotel.

A grand entrance way with oversized mirrors, doors and lights sets the scene perfectly for the opulence within.

This exceptional attention to detail is continued in the apartments.

Layout and design of the living spaces, kitchens and bathrooms have been created specifically for FX in collaboration between architects Povall Worthington and trailblazing London interior specialists, Day True.

With studio showrooms in London's Maida Vale, Chelsea and Wimbledon, Day True is one of the capitals most sought after architectural interior teams.

Their reputation for exceptional kitchens and bathrooms has now been extended to Belfast, not only for their design and specification expertise, but their ability to make intelligent use of every square foot available in the one-bedroom FX apartments.

Tony Robson, one half of the husband and wife Day True partnership sums up their approach to FX: "Good design has the power to improve lives. That's why we interpret space using ideas, not measuring tape.

"It means our suggestions and solutions for FX fit and enhance the lives of the residents, not just their apartment. Bigger thoughts that make every square foot earn its keep; intelligent use of light and colour; quality materials designed to look gorgeous and work beautifully for years.

"A development as pioneering and unique as FX demands that every aspect be carefully considered and curated. It's been our great pleasure to be involved with the FX vision from the start. Seeing it come to life makes all the creative decision-making worthwhile."

Day True has also brought its close relationships with some of the world's best appliance and accessory manufacturers to bear at FX.

Hansgrohe, Jesse, Rexa, Axor and Rot Punke are just a few of the premium brands in every apartment.

Handles, doors and light switches are made by Buster + Punch, and although their smoked bronze appearance looks industrial, diamond cut knurled finishes give it luxurious appeal.

Every residence is flooded with natural light, achieved by the flow from the kitchen into the living and dining spaces.

Pocket doors open into wall cavities rather than into living spaces; an in-built hot water tap keeps kitchen surfaces appliance-free, while a top-of-the-range Siemens oven that also steam cooks and microwaves, maximises cupboard space.

An induction hob boils water in half the time of a normal hob. This is not technology for the sake of it; it makes a real difference to how you live.

Simon Brien of selling agents Simon Brien Residential says: "The attention to detail, quality and style at FX, including the residents lounge, gym, concierge and roof top garden is a first for the Belfast city centre apartment market.

"Purchasers have appreciated this unique development with over 28 of the apartments sold off plan prior to the show apartments opening. The purchasers are first time buyers, people looking for a city centre base or investors who wish to purchase a property in the city centre due to the excellent rental demand."

The FX show apartments are now open for viewing for the first time on Sunday, October 27 from 2pm until 4pm.

