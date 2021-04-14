Watch: Video tour of £1.5m Dromore property that’s sparked online frenzy

One of Northern Ireland’s most luxurious modern homes has created a storm online since launching on the market this week for a cool £1.5 million.

Almost 50,000 people have viewed Hunters Hill Manor on the Ballynahinch Road in Dromore in the first three days of going live online, with prospective buyers from all over Ireland already lined up to see it for themselves.

The unique property is a cavernous modern mansion where every inch of its 8400 sq ft has been finished with an eye to design and quality.

Curved walls, vast double height windows and airy open plan reception spaces combine to give the property a classy architectural feel inside.

With its L-shape layout and distinctive turret, it cuts quite a dash nestled in a spectacular rural spot commanding panoramic views across the open countryside.

The house sits in five acres of land and as well as a large family main residence there is a spacious apartment finished to the same high specification.

Designed by Colin Stewart from McAdam Stewart Architects and built by McKinley Construction Management, it offers five bedrooms, three with en suites and three reception rooms.

The master bedroom is the ultimate in luxury with a built-in TV, coffee machine, wine cooler and opens to a balcony looking out over the magnificent rural views.

After a day’s work in your very own home office you can kick back and relax in your own hi-tech home gym, sauna, steam and treatment rooms.

The sleek top-of-the-range kitchen by Ballycastle Homecare Ltd is any cook’s delight with every appliance imaginable including a wine cooker and hot water tap.

Geared up for the modern family it boasts Cat 6 wiring and Wi-Fi boosters throughout.

Other luxury touches include underfloor heating, air conditioning, a Beam vacuum system and aluminium triple glazed windows.

An electronic gate with intercom opens onto a sweeping driveway leading up to triple garages with bifold electronic doors.

Outside the attention to detail is also impressive with rolling lawns and multiple entertainment and seating areas as well as an orchard with over 50 fruit trees.

Zachery Connor Rushe of selling agents, Independent Property Estate Agents said: “I am delighted to receive instructions to bring to the market another luxury, never seen before, high end property in Northern Ireland.

“The owners have gone above and beyond with the specification, attention to detail and finish of this property.

”Already, in less than a week we have had attention and requests for viewings from North and South of Ireland.

“In three days online this property has received nearly 50,000 views which doesn’t surprise me as this really is a one off luxury home which I’m delighted to introduce to the market.

“The drive up to this property via the private lane way is stunning and when you pull into the driveway you immediately feel a sense of serenity and peacefulness which sets the tone for what’s about to come.”

