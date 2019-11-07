Watch: Video tour of 18th century millionaire mansion with modern luxury design

This historic home captures the beauty of its 18th century origins with 21st century luxury. Stephanie Bell reports...

With a price tag of £2 million this period beauty Ballyaughlis Lodge is among the most expensive homes currently on the market in Northern Ireland.

However in terms of history and period beauty this luxury 1780 historic home is truly priceless.

It was built as part of the surrounding Belvedere estate and sits at the heart of five acres of mature grounds.

A magnificent listed Georgian house, it was extensively renovated by the current owners when they bought it in 1990.

It is clear that no expense was spared in retaining the beautiful original character of the property and in creating a high standard of finish both inside and out.

It is a huge house extending to over 8,000 sq ft with an impressive main reception hall, six reception rooms, a games room, butler's pantry, wine cellar, five bedrooms, and four with en suites, two of which also have dressing rooms.

Overlooking a beautiful garden room a spiral staircase leads to a sitting/library area and office.

The generous accommodation continues outside in the cobbled courtyard where there is a home gym, a store, double garage and a self contained guest apartment.

Approached by double entrance gates and a sweeping stoned driveway the magnificent grounds are meticulously maintained and also feature an all weather tennis court.

A bright and characterful entrance hall with ceiling rose and herringbone wood strip floor welcomes you to this charming home.

The drawing room is a bright and stylish space with corniced ceiling and rose and a fabulous period fireplace in Sienna marble. Original window shutters and wood strip flooring all add to the period beauty.

There is an equally elegant dining room also with a period marble fireplace and window shutters which opens into a morning room, a cosy casual dining space with an oil fired Aga cooker and double doors leading to an inner courtyard.

The kitchen is very 21st century beautifully fitted with handcrafted painted units with polished granite work surfaces and a central island with breakfast bar.

It comes with a larder fridge, double oven, four ring ceramic hob and dishwasher. Double doors open to an inner courtyard.

A back hallway leads to a cloakroom and a fabulous games room with part panelled walls and a cast iron gas stove set in a brick fireplace with beam mantel.

There is another side hallway leading to a well equipped utility room and a WC.

A further inner hallway with window seating leads to a wine cellar and another WC.

The living accommodation continues with a lovely sitting room with a stone period fireplace and French doors opening to the garden.

A cosy family room also has direct access to the garden.

One of the most stunning rooms in the house is the garden room which has an impressive double height vaulted ceiling met on one end by a double height glazed wall with French doors leading to a terrace. This beautiful room is overlooked by a minstrel gallery landing.

The extensive accommodation also includes a superb butler's pantry with integrated fridge and old Belfast sink.

A spiral oak staircase is a lovely feature leading to the gallery landing where there is a relaxing TV seating area and an office with exposed beams.

There is top end luxury in the bedrooms with the master and bedroom two both featuring decadent en suites and dressing rooms.

One of the remaining three bedrooms also has an en suite shower room and the extensive bathing facilities also include a traditional style family bathroom and a shower room.

This wonderful home comes with large beautiful mature country gardens with a woodland back drop providing complete privacy.

There are rolling lawns, a profusion of mature flowers, trees and shrubs offering colour in all seasons and a large sun terrace accessed from the garden room.

A lower garden area features an all weather tennis court.

The outbuildings are also impressive and include a self contained flat above the double garage as well as a home gym with mirrored walls and impact flooring.

There are also two stores, gardener's shed and a potting shed.

