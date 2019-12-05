Watch: Video tour of 19th century millionaire mansion in Cultra

One of the original homes in Cultra this elegant property boasts period beauty with luxury modern comforts. Stephanie Bell reports...

Dating back to around 1870 Murlough is one of the original period houses in Cultra.

It stands proud in the heart of the village and is within a minutes' walk of the coastline and Royal North of Ireland Yacht Club.

A fine period home, it has been comprehensively restored in recent years retaining all of the original character and features of the Victorian era, while ensuring all the comforts and luxuries of modern living.

It offers spacious living accommodation which includes a reception hall, drawing room, dining room, living room, kitchen and garden room.

On the first floor there are four bedrooms, master with en suite shower room, and a luxury family bathroom.

The second floor provides a fifth bedroom with dressing room and en suite shower room.

An attractive entrance portico and panelled entrance door with fan light leads into the reception hall where the original beauty sings out with a range of lovely features including cornicing, a ceiling rose and corbels.

There is a cloakroom off the hall which leads down to a cellar.

The drawing room has an opulent feel and pride of place is taken by a stunning marble fireplace.

Two sets of French doors at either end of this large room ensure it is light filled and there is also lovely cornicing and a ceiling rose.

The dining room has the same elegant feel and there is another beautiful original fireplace, cornice ceiling and rose.

The living room is cosy and inviting with some fine finishes. There is a freestanding cast iron wood burning stove and sleek glass display shelving in the alcoves on either side of the chimney breast.

Nicely designed built in shelving with space for a flat screen TV is another lovely feature in this contemporary room.

The kitchen is bright and beautifully designed with painted hand crafted units and polished granite work surfaces.

There is an island with stainless steel sink and Quooker boiling water tap, with waste disposal.

Included is a Brittania range with double oven and six ring gas hob, an integrated Whirlpool American style fridge/freezer and a Bosch dishwasher.

Again two sets of French doors at either end of the room open to the garden.

The kitchen leads into a wonderful garden room with vaulted tongue and groove ceiling and French doors opening into the garden.

Upstairs all of the bedrooms have been beautifully decorated and have a luxury boutique hotel feel.

The two en suites and the family bathroom are ultra modern and luxurious.

The family bathroom is fitted with a large walk in shower and a stunning oval freestanding bath. There is a vanity sink with oval basin and illuminated mirror above. Twin chrome heated towel rails keep this decadent space cosy.

The master en suite features a large corner shower and a circular wash hand basin with illuminated mirror, a concealed cistern and chrome heated towel rail.

On the top floor, bedroom five has a vaulted ceiling and comes with a dressing room with built in robes and a modern shower room.

Outside and the grounds surrounding this property are a delight. Automatic wrought iron gates open to an enclosed area at the front of the house bordered by shrubs and neat hedging.

The back garden is south facing and private and features a sandstone patio and a lawn. There is an attractive enclosed courtyard at the side of the house, accessed from the kitchen, with sandstone flags and a natural stone wall with climbing rose. The house also comes with a garage.

