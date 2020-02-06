Watch: Video tour of beautiful bespoke build set in Cultra woodland

Built just last year, this striking home has been designed to make the most of its beautiful woodland setting. Stephanie Bell reports...

Nestled on a private site surrounded by woodland this striking luxury home was built just last year.

Its unrivalled location in the heart of the much sought after Cultra/Craigavad area offers coastal walks and easy access to Belfast, Holywood and Bangor

Much thought has gone into the design of the property where the emphasis is on making the most of natural light in the main rooms and accessing the picturesque outdoor area.

Inside is a host of attractive architectural features such as double height glazing, a stunning feature staircase and a first floor terrace.

A sweeping driveway leads up to the property which is nestled among mature woodland.

Inside there is around 3,500 sq ft of space, with most of the living accommodation located on the first floor.

On the ground floor there is a large family room, four double bedrooms, all with en suites and glazed doors opening to the gardens. The master suite also has twin dressing rooms.

On this level there is also a large family bathroom, utility room and access into the double integral garage.

The first floor has been designed as a spectacular open plan living space with feature floor to ceiling glazing overlooking the mature gardens, woodland and river.

The drawing room opens onto a terrace and there is a designer kitchen/dining room which opens to a Juliet balcony. This level also has a WC.

An air circulation system keeps the interior comfortable summer and winter.

The emphasis on design is obvious as you approach the property. A mix of stone, render, glass and treated hardwood allow the building to blend into the surrounding foliage and woodland.

A lot of thought has also gone into the design of the grounds with secluded patio areas carefully positioned to maximise the privacy and sunlight at different times of the day.

Entering this property you are immediately aware that you have arrived somewhere special.

The reception hall is super striking with a double height ceiling, glazed wall and carpeted staircase with glazed balustrade and banister.

The ground floor living room has two large floor to ceiling windows which frame the beautiful woodland scene outside and a large sliding door opens directly onto a patio. This room is finished with a wood effect tiled floor.

All of the bedrooms open to the beautifully landscaped gardens and the en suites are ultra modern with designer finishes and fittings.

The master en suite features twin basins as well as his and her dressing rooms.

There is also a super sleek fully tiled family bathroom with a free standing bath.

A well equipped utility has space for both a washing machine and a dryer.

Upstairs and the modern kitchen/dining room has been tastefully thought out with beautiful black framed picture windows and an all-white decorating theme with ceramic floor tiles which highlight the lovely dark kitchen units.

There is an island with breakfast bar and a Blanco stainless steel single sink with mixer tap and Quooker hot water tap.

Also included is a Siemens integrated dishwasher, fridge, freezer, induction hob, microwave and oven.

Feature pendant lights make a style statement over the island and there is a large dining space with picture windows looking out over the glen. A sliding door opens to a Juliet balcony.

The kitchen flows via an opening into the beautiful drawing room where a large glazed sliding door opens onto a balcony.

While every room in the house has been designed to make the most of the beautiful woodland setting, a lot of thought has gone into the quality of the design outside.

The driveway has been laid in brick pavers and there is an entertaining terrace accessed from the living room.

The garden at the back, accessed from the bedrooms and hallway, is laid in lawn and a brick paver pathway surrounds the house. A stream runs down the side of the property and has been safely fenced off.

The integral double garage is accessed from the front driveway and inside is storage cupboards and a hot water tap.

The driveway sweeps down from Glen Road with lighting on either side to a large parking and turning space which is laid in brick pavers.

For the full listing visit propertynews.com