Watch: Video tour of charming Crossgar townhouse with original character

This lovely village townhouse will charm you with its original character and delightful private back garden. Stephanie Bell reports...

This lovely period townhouse will surprise with its extensive interior and large private south facing back garden.

Sitting in the heart of the village you get the benefits of schools, shops and local medical services all within walking distance.

Yet close the front door and step out to the back of the property and the large, mature garden gives a sense of being in your own calm oasis miles away from anyone.

The long garden has been redeveloped with wildlife conservation and self-sufficiency in mind.

There are fruit and vegetables in raised beds, and a greenhouse for growing tomatoes, cucumbers and other salad vegetables.

The boundary hedge has been planted with flowering shrubs to attract bees and other wildlife, and a pond supports a population of newts and frogs.

The garden shed has ample storage space and a workbench for carrying out DIY tasks.

The house is equally delightful and has been sensitively modernised to retain many of its original features including fireplaces, original log burning stoves and quarry tiled floors.

The double glazed sash windows are complemented by oil fired central heating and solar panels.

The spacious ground floor features a living room, sitting room, dining room, kitchen, utility room, shower room and garden room.

Upstairs there are five bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Once inside the period features are immediately apparent with lovely original tiles on the hallway floor.

The lounge also boasts an attractive original slate fireplace with cast iron inset. Fitted book shelves add further character to this cosy room.

There is an inner hallway with quarry tiled floor which houses a cloaks area and storage cupboard and leads to a sitting room.

This cosy space also has a quarry tiled floor and a cast iron stove set in a modern style fireplace with wooden mantel. Lovely wood framed double doors lead into a spectacular open plan dining/garden room.

This bright space has been well designed with a curved glass wall and sloping glass roof looking out over the garden. Glass doors open to a patio.

The dining area leads into the kitchen which is well fitted out with wooden units and wooden worktops. There is a fitted dishwasher and space for a cooker.

This leads to a utility room with a Belfast sink and more units, plus space for a washing machine.

The ground floor shower room is modern with a fully tiled shower cubicle and a basin set in an attractive vanity unit.

There is another large ground floor room currently used as a bedroom with French doors opening to the garden and a solid fuel stove.

Upstairs three of the five bedrooms have tongue and groove ceilings and the other two have sky lights.

The bathroom is spacious and features a white panelled bath with Mira shower over it and there is a heated towel rail.